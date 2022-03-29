Hamilton County Has 4 New COVID Cases, No More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported four new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 21 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,352.

There were no more deaths reported on Tuesday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,115.

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 21 in Hamilton County, down from 24 on Monday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are four Hamilton County inpatients and four patients are in ICU, no change from Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 97,153, which is 99 percent. There are 84 active cases, compared to 85 on Monday.