Hamilton County Has 4 New COVID Cases, No More Deaths

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported four new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 21 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,352.

There were no more deaths reported on Tuesday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,115. 

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 21 in Hamilton County, down from 24 on Monday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are four Hamilton County inpatients and four patients are in ICU, no change from Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 97,153, which is 99 percent. There are 84 active cases, compared to 85 on Monday.


Police Blotter: Thief Goes On $8,000 Spending Spree After Stealing Woman's Purse From Work; Homeless Man's Illness Cured When Ambulance Called

Georgia Reports 39 More Deaths From The Virus And 470 New Cases


A woman told police that someone stole her wallet while she was at work at Erlanger Urology, 1755 Gunbarrel Road. She said she did not realize it until she got ready to leave work because her keys were with her wallet. She said the person spent a total of $8,000. The money was spent at Sam's Club in Chattanooga and online. Walden Security stated they would attempt to find any video

Opinion

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including

Roy Exum: Vols Buying Players?

This won't make a bit of sense to you until you understand the NCAA has granted college athletes the authority to endorse commercial products. That's right, a college athlete can use his or her "name, image and likeness" (NIL) to promote running shoes, hamburger chains, or other entities seeking a sponsor. Would you believe, in your wildest dreams, the University of Tennessee

Sports

Leaders Emerging On Defensive Line As Vols Continue Spring Ball

As the Volunteers enter their second week of spring ball, student-athletes on the defensive line have made strides in their on-field progression and their leadership. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner , as well as redshirt-junior defensive lineman Elijah Simmons and junior defensive lineman/linebacker Tyler Baron talked with the media Monday afternoon following Tennessee's fourth

UTC Women Have 3 Golfers In Top 20 At Chattanooga Classic

The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team boasts three in the top 20 heading to Tuesday's final round of the Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club. The ladies shot 307 on Monday for a 2-day total of 609. Dorota Zalewska paced the quartet with a 2-under par 70. It was a near flawless card with three birdies, 14 pars and a solitary bogey. Megan Docherty added a solid 1-over


