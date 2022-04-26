County Mayoral Candidates Respond To Equity Questionnaire Ahead Of Primary Election

The 2022 county mayoral candidates responded to a questionnaire on educational equity, published by Chattanooga 2.0. Their responses have been released today, in advance of the May 3 primary election day, and can be found on the Chattanooga 2.0 website
Chattanooga 2.0 defines educational equity as: "intentional supports, resources and policies designed to meet the individual needs of each learner and eliminate disparities in outcomes, ultimately ensuring that all students have the opportunity to unlock their full potential."
“The Chattanooga 2.0 equity questionnaire is a demonstration of our commitment to keeping the community informed about issues that impact all children, and to holding local elected leaders accountable for educational equity in Chattanooga-Hamilton County,” said Chattanooga 2.0 Executive Director Jennifer Bronson.
“It has never been more important for us to work together to ensure every child has access to the resources and supports needed to reach their full potential, cradle to career.”
To view full responses from three of the four 2022 Hamilton County candidates for mayor, visit https://chatt2.org/blog/2022-mayor-equity/
