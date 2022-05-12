House Fire On Melrose Drive Thursday Morning

Chattanooga firefighters tackled a house fire in East Brainerd Thursday morning, recovering some "very important possessions" for the impacted resident.



Blue Shift companies responded to a home in the 100 block of Melrose Drive off East Brainerd Road just after 8 a.m. Thursday. A family member had stopped by the house, spotted smoke coming from the structure and called 911.



Crews began simultaneously attacking the fire and searching the residence while a water supply was also established.



"Their hard work led to a very quick extinguishment of the fire," officials said.



There were no injuries and no one was home at the time. There was extensive damage to the interior of the residence.



"During salvage and overhaul, firefighters were able to recover the ashes of the resident’s family members so she could have possession of these cherished items," officials said. "Members of the CFD do this for every family impacted by fire, removing what they can from damaged areas so that some things can be saved."



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Ladder 13, Sqaud 13, Quint 8, Ladder 7, Quint 6, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded.