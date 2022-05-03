Roberts Mill Road Reopens After Million Dollar Project

The Hamilton County Highway Department reports Roberts Mill Road is now open.

The million dollar road project was completed Tuesday afternoon.

The road was damaged following heavy rainfall in late February.

The county moved quickly and hired a geo tech stabilization company to examine the road and work began the week of Feb. 28.

The repair work included complete repaving from Hixson Springs all the way to Old Dayton Pike.

Due to the unexpected road closure the Highway Department revised its 2022 paving agenda and milled and paved the road ahead of schedule.

Rain was a delaying factor in the estimated time frame to reopen the road, but the repair work is now complete and available for the public to use once more, officials said.