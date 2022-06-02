66-Year-Old First Cumberland Presbyterian Community Pool In Need Of Lifeguards To Remain Fully Operational

 Thursday, June 2, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is in search of five to 10 more certified lifeguards for the summer season. According to the American Lifeguard Association, nearly half of the nation’s more than 300,000 pools will likely be affected this summer by a nationwide lifeguard shortage. After years of renovations, high operating costs and COVID setbacks, the First Cumberland Pool, formerly known as Cumberland Youth Foundation, is at risk of reducing its hours if staff cannot find lifeguards to manage the pool. 

"Fewer public pools are opening this summer due to aging facilities, declining visitation and high expenses," officials said.
Pools at 11 Tennessee State Parks will not reopen this summer due to complications related to COVID-19. The First Cumberland Pool has served the Brainerd area as a favorite summer swim location with more than 100,000 people utilizing the pool since opening in the late 1950’s. “You can go out into Chattanooga and you can speak with so many people who love to talk about swimming at this pool as a kid,” said First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Director of Ministries to Children and Families Bess Taylor Williams. “The community has a connection to this pool.”

The Cumberland Youth Foundation was founded in 1958. Current ministries provided by First Cumberland Presbyterian Church include The Dayplayers Summer Camp, The Cumberland Currents Swim Team and management of the Olympic-sized swimming pool. “We see this pool as an essential outreach in our community,” said First Cumberland’s Youth and Community Engagement Director Sarah Quattrochi. “Keeping the pool going is a way to keep our children exposed to recreational activities, which helps improve physical well-being, emotional health and brain development. This pool is a service to the community and one that we hope people will utilize.” 

The renovations to the pool were significant and having to manage them during the pandemic and supply chain challenges significantly slowed the process. “From trying to find the supplies to the contractors to the lifeguards, every step of the way has been hard,” said Ms. Taylor Williams. “Saturday was opening day and the smiles of the people who came to see us make it all worth it. We hope this pool is a place to have fun and make memories for another 60 years.”

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is located at 1505 North Moore Road in Chattanooga. The pool is open to the public Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. More information about gate admission, memberships or job opportunities can be found at www.firstcumberland.com.

Construction Worker Says Co-Worker Made Threats, Then Fired Shots At His Vehicle On Highway 153

Alabama Man Charged In Shooting At Tent City On E. 11th Street

Police Blotter: Officer Helps Dog Left In Hot Car; Woman Has Pants On After All


Construction Worker Says Co-Worker Made Threats, Then Fired Shots At His Vehicle On Highway 153

A 27-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged with trying to kill a co-worker. Derrick L. Glover, 27, of 3206 Castle Ave., is charged with attempted first-degree murder after the co-worker's car was shot up. The co-worker said Glover has been threatening him at a construction job at the Chickamauga Day. He said he could not tell if Glover was joking or not. However, on ... (click for more)

Alabama Man Charged In Shooting At Tent City On E. 11th Street

A Talladega, Ala., man has been charged in an April 9 shooting at the former Tent City at 730 E. 11th St. that was recently cleared by the city. Brandon Seth Gamble, 33, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. Gamble's former girlfriend said she had taken ... (click for more)

Why I Am Leaving Teaching

An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board: To Whom It May Concern, After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Run To The Roar

As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life’s adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a ‘pride’ - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true ‘King of the Jungle” and the old man decides when to travel, ... (click for more)

Andrew Abbott Gets Big Win For Lookouts On 23rd Birthday

Pitching – or lack of – has been a topic of discussion for the Chattanooga Lookouts in recent days as they battle to compete in the AA South’s North division. They entered Wednesday night’s game against division-leading Rocket City in third place and a three-game losing streak, but they got good pitching and a little timely hitting to break that streak with an impressive 6-2 ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Added Pressure On Vols As NCAA Tourney Begins

As the NCAA Baseball Tournament begins this week, the Tennessee Volunteers are the top overall seed and a heavy favorite to bring home the Championship Trophy from Omaha in late June. Before getting to the College World Series, the Vols must win the regional tournament which they will host at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, then they will host the super regional at home next week. Wins ... (click for more)


