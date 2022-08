Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, MICHAEL JAMAAL

903 Moss St Chattanooga, 374111329

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRYANT, VINCENT FARRELL

3104 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071517

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE

1307 LAY STREET SE APT A CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHISOLM, RALPH H

3730 CHULA VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CLARK, GARY K

12 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374116200

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COPE, DANIEL WAYNE

11038 A OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL

4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



ELLISTON, CHANDLER S

363 17TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373111956

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FLETCHER, DENNIS

1205 BOYINGTON DR APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FUGATE, DONALD WAYNE

122 MORRIS ST BENTON, 65232

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FUGATE, KEVIN S

4702 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 373435770

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SEXUAL BATTERY



GIBSON, JIMARIO DEMELE

1309 GLAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GLAVICH, MARY MARGARET

231 MOONSTONE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GUYE, CHRISTINA D

505 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063443

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

633 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ROBBERY



HEISS, KENNETH A

13221 JONES GAP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR



JENKINS, JOE

7616 HOLIDAY HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KENDRICKS, KORRINA NATASHA

9207 VOLOANS LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAWSON, EDWARD LEBRON

2623 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LEASTER, CHARLETTE DENISE

3637 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



LOVELACE, RODERICK VORDAD

1721 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MCDOWELL, JOSEPH EDWARD

5562 CLEMONS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



MEEKS, THOMAS A

43 LARK DR DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL

135 SACHETT WAY DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MILLSAPS, LARRY W

13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA

3124 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PACK, TONY RUSSELL

1887 CLOVERDALE ROAD RISING FAWN, 30783

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAMIREZ, TALICIA MARIE

2565 KINGLSEY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

8208 FALLEN MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211244

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SANTORA, AMBER NICOLE

611 WENTWORTH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STANLEY, THEBRON ALAN

2506 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041612

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



STOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE

1103 ARLINGTON AVE APT 14 CHATTANOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESUMMERVILLE, ALEX7116 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALLACE, STACEY LANETTE727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFAILURE TO APPEARWHITE, JALEN JAMALE1209 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063128Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWIGGINS, LESLIE L11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTWIGGINS, TIMOTHY DAVID11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEYOUNG, ASHLEY NICOLEMCCUTCHEN RD MICROTEL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION