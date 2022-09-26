Police Blotter: Flying Metal Object Comes Through Woman's Windshield, Cutting Her Hand; Ex-Boyfriend Disturbs Woman At Work

A woman told police that a large metal bolt had flown through the air and hit her front windshield as she was traveling north on Highway 153 near the Chickamauga Dam exit. The object smashed a hole through the front windshield, causing shattered glass to fly everywhere around in the front seat area. Also she said the metal object hit her right hand while she was driving, causing a cut and injuries to her knuckles. She said she did not see where the object came from or how it managed to become airborne to hit her vehicle.



* * *

A woman on Agawela Drive told police someone opened an ADT Blue account in her name without her permission. She said her debit card was charged twice; once for $82.75 and once for $47.22.

* * *

Police responded to assist Fire Ladder #1 and EMS Medic #16 on Poplar Street. Initially, the call came out as an unconscious man, but police were informed via medical personnel that the man appeared to be intoxicated from marijuana and alcohol. Medic #16 informed police the man refused to be transported to the hospital. The man was conscious while police were on scene. EMS informed police they did not need any further help.

* * *



Police met with a man in the PSC lobby, 4261 Quinn Adams St. He said earlier FedEx delivered a package from Amazon which contained a $220 outdoor dog kennel. He said when he arrived home, the package was not there. He said the package had to be stolen off of the front

porch of his residence. He says he needs a police report to file a claim with Amazon.

* * *

A woman on Morris Hill Road told police someone from a city around Atlanta cashed three of her checks. She said she already filed a report with her bank and the bank was able to pull up footage of an unknown black female with white hair deposit a check with her bank account numbers on it. There were three different checks: $3,900, $3,800 and $3,500. The checks were signed with a false signature of the woman. The woman sends out her checks through the Post Office on East Brainerd Road. At the end of the month, she said she sent five checks out to pay some bills. She said there was one made out to Discover that was not delivered or cashed out.

* * *



Police spoke with a man who was sleeping in front of Taco Roc, 6960 Lee Hwy. The owner of the property had previously requested all people sleeping on the property be trespassed. The man was trespassed from the property and left.

* * *

A woman told police someone cut the catalytic converter off her vehicle while it was parked at the Truist Bank, 3535 Brainerd Road. She said there were no cameras pointed at her vehicle at the time of the theft.

* * *

A woman told police she picked her grandson up from St. Nicholas School on Min Tom Road at

approximately 3:15 p.m. and went straight from the school to the Hamilton Place Mall, where she parked in row #42 close to the front of the Party Fowl restaurant. She said that when she returned to the parking lot, she started the vehicle and noticed a loud noise. Police looked under the vehicle and noticed that the catalytic converter had been cut off. Cameras at pole #84 point to the area the vehicle was parked.

* * *

A security guard at the Warehouse Row parking, 1110 Market St., told police that a man, "Mr. TJ," was passed out in the parking lot and he wanted him to leave. "Mr. TJ" did not want to identify himself, however, police asked him to leave the property and he left without further incident.

* * *



Police observed a yellow Chevy Camaro with its hazard lights on parked on the side of the road in front of a house under construction on Bailey Avenue. Upon verifying the license plate with info channel, it was confirmed the vehicle was listed as stolen. The owner of the vehicle came out of the construction house and an officer was able to verify it was his vehicle. The vehicle owner said while he was in Murfreesboro, he got sick and left the vehicle at the place he got sick and it was towed. When he went back for his vehicle after a few days, he thought it was stolen and reported it stolen with Murfreesboro Police. The man then found out where the car was towed and paid his bill, the vehicle was then released to him, but was never taken out of NCIC when he mistakenly thought it was stolen. After confirming the story with Murfreesboro Police and that this man was in fact the owner, it was then taken out of NCIC.

* * *

Police attempted to initiated a traffic stop on Lee Highway on a black Mercedes (TN tag) for

illegal tint. When police activated the emergency equipment, the vehicle fled on Hamilton Park Drive. The driver appeared to be a black male with dreads. The vehicle was BOLO'd county wide.

* * *

A woman told police she observed her ex-boyfriend driving by her place of work on Latta Streeet, and she said he yelled at her. Police made contact with the ex-boyfriend via phone and he said he and the woman stay in the same residence and he came to her work to inquire about keys to get into the residence. The woman said she wished to have this incident documented for future reference.