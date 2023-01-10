Person Loses Around $17,000 Due To Identity Theft - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer took an identity theft report at the police department after a victim had come to the station to report that several fraudulent checks had been cashed. The reported loss was approximately $17,000 dollars.



While on routine patrol in the city’s South District an officer noticed a car with its trunk lid open and parked in front of a residence in the 10200 block of Ramona Terrace. Contact was made with the homeowner who advised that they had left it open accidentally. Nothing was missing.

Police assisted staff from The Lantern at Morning Pointe locate a patient with dementia who had wandered away from the facility.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of University Drive after a resident believed they had seen a person that had been court ordered to stay away. No court order could be found.

An officer took an assault report after an employee of Jack’s restaurant reported that they had been slapped by another employee.

Collegedale officers assisted the FBI by receiving a firearm from an individual who had been ordered to surrender it by the federal agency in relation to federal charges. The firearm, ammunition, and accessories were received, processed, and submitted for safe-keeping.

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

An individual in the 5400 block of Watkins Street reported that they had left their cell phone in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the Ooltewah Crossing plaza in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane after receiving reports of an intoxicated person in the area. No one was located.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a vehicle crash in the 9100 block of Lee Highway.

A wallet was found in the Collegedale library and turned into the police department. Contact with the owner was attempted but not successful.

Police responded to the Hills Parc apartment complex after receiving reports of a domestic disorder. One individual was charged with aggravated domestic assault and transported to the jail. The other was charged with simple domestic assault and transported to the hospital for treatment before being taken to the jail.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive.

A crash report was taken after a motorist reported that their car had been sideswiped in the 9300 block of Apison Pike.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the county jail on warrants for shoplifting and criminal conspiracy.

Officers were requested to check the well-being of a resident in the College Park apartments. Contact was made with a family member who advised that the person in question was at a local hospital.



