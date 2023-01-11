East Ridge Budgetel Aiming To Reopen 1 Of Its 4 Buildings By End Of February

The East Ridge Budgetel is planning to reopen one of the property’s four buildings at the end of February - if state officials approve it after a walk-through.

“I think that Budgetel seems to be making progress,” said District Attorney Coty Wamp, but added, “We’re not anywhere near to being able to reopen.”

DA Wamp said both parties are in compliance with the court order after her office visited Budgetel earlier this week.

Attorney Chris Clem said Budgetel has gone “way beyond” what the court has ordered. It’s cleaning out trash, replacing walls, floors and ceilings, repainting, and buying new furniture. It’s installing new surveillance cameras around the building and at the guard shack, he said.

Attorney Clem said Budgetel has already bought $70,000 in materials. The next step is to acquire appropriate permits from the city of East Ridge as contractor costs pass $25,000.

A new fire alarm system in place this month will reduce prolific auto calls to city services with a check system, it was stated.

“I’m really glad to hear it,” said Judge Boyd Patterson, citing a neglected electrical panel with exposed wires found at an early walk-through. He said the hotel’s entire fire safety plan “definitely” needed an overhaul.

The next hearing is set for Feb. 27 to determine if building one is ready to open. State officials will walk through the property one week before the hearing.

The state will walk through each of the four buildings as they are cleaned and renovated before they may accept occupants. Then, DA Wamp said, each building will be on probation while the state monitors, in particular, criminal activity. Each incident will be examined case-by-case to decide if crime at the Budgetel is still excessive.