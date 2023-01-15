Mother, 2 Children Make It Out Of Home After Car Fire Ignites House

A mother and her two children are safe after a car fire spread to their Hixson home, leaving firefighters with quite a battle on their hands Sunday night. Thankfully, there were no injuries and crews successfully saved the structure, including most of the roof.

At 7:10 p.m., units responded to the 2900 block of Haywood Avenue for a reported vehicle fire in a garage. On scene, they found the burning car and its fiery gas tank was forcing flames into the basement as well as the attic of the residence. The occupants had already escaped, along with their dog.

Firefighters immediately began attacking flames from the car fire, as well as in the basement and attic as searches of the structure were simultaneously conducted to confirm that everyone had made it out of the home.

A second alarm was called to bring additional personnel to the scene. Tactical teams fought the fire in the basement and attic. Cuts were made in the roof for a ventilation system. Crews continued rotating in and out of the house until the fire was under control and then they tackled hot spots. Firefighting operations spanned several hours.

The impacted residents will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Engine 12, Engine 22, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 16, Quint 17, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 10, Battalion 3, Battalion 1 (Green Shift) responded, along with CPD, EPB, and CFD Supply.

City fire officials thanked Tri-State Mutual Aid Association partners for filling in at city stations while CFD worked on this fire scene.