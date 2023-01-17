Man Charged With Assaulting Woman He Offers Food And Lodging To Get Out Of The Cold

A 61-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged with assaulting a woman he invited to dinner and his motel room to get out of the cold.

Lebron Tyson Jones, of 2205 Milne St., was charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, vandalism/malicious mischief, sexual battery and interference with emergency calls.



Police were dispatched to a Brainerd Road drug store on Sunday morning when a woman called to report she had been assaulted at the Cascades Motel, 3657 Ringgold Road, earlier that day.



The woman told police she was approached by Jones on E.

11th Street and Peeples Street the day before. She said Jones offered to purchase her dinner and let her stay in his motel room for the night to get out of the cold, which she accepted. She said at approximately midnight, the two of them arrived at room #71 at the Cascades Motel, and during their time in the room, Jones made numerous sexual advances to her, which she declined.She said as the night went on, Jones started smoking narcotics and became more aggressive in his sexual advances to her, ultimately attempting to remove her pants.The woman said she tried to defend herself, but Jones touched her chest and breasts. As she attempted to call out for help, she said he covered her mouth and nose with his hand, reducing her access to oxygen to the point that she passed out. She said after she regained consciousness, she made several attempts to leave the room, but Jones would grab her and pull her back to the bed, where he would try to remove her clothing, and at one point placed his arms and knee across her neck to prevent her from leaving.She told police at some point during the night Jones had damaged her cell phone and disconnected the motel room's phone, preventing her from calling for help. She said he eventually went to sleep and she was able to exit the room around 10 a.m. She then found a location where she was able to call police.Officers went to the Cascades Motel to find Jones, but he was no longer there. He was later located at a residence on Parkview Drive, where he was taken into custody and transported to the East Ridge Police Department, then to the Silverdale Jail.