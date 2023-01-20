Felon Who Police Watched Display Gun On Real Time Camera Gets 66 Months In Federal Prison

A man with a felony record who police watched display a gun on a Real Time Camera has been sentenced to serve 66 months in federal prison.

Darius Gustus, 29, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

On May 15, 2021, Chattanooga Police investigators in the Real Time Intelligence Center observed a man, wearing no shirt, a red hat, and red shoes in possession of a pistol with an extended magazine in the 900 Block of Wheeler Avenue.

Police watched via RTIC cameras, which are live stream cameras positioned at various locations throughout the city.

The man was showing the firearm to other individuals gathered in the area, at what appeared to be a party. He had the firearm in his waistband and his hand at different times.

Patrol officers approached a group of individuals in the 900 Block of Wheeler Avenue, one of whom was the defendant. Gustus was wearing no shirt, a red hat, and red shoes.

Officers located a Glock, Model 19, 9mm pistol loaded with a 30-round magazine on the ground next to a grill at 901Wheeler Ave.

Officers reviewed the RTIC camera footage and confirmed the defendant was the individual in possession of the Glock pistol.

At the time, Gustus had felony convictions for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a deadly weapon.