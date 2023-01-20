Rep. Greg Vital Named Vice-Chairman Of House Transportation Committee

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, has appointed State Rep. Greg Vital, R-Harrison, as vice-chairman of the House Transportation Committee for the 113th General Assembly.

“Greg Vital has already demonstrated he is an effective and committed public servant on behalf of his community and our entire state,” said Speaker Sexton. “His passion for infrastructure, knowledge, and professional experiences will enable him to be incredibly successful as vice-chair of the House Transportation Committee. I appreciate his willingness to serve in this important position.”

The House Transportation Committee is responsible for state laws governing infrastructure, which includes highways, bridges, railroads, air, bus, and vehicular transportation. Additionally, members will oversee rules and regulations related to highways, railroad, air, and waterway usage, as well as the Tennessee Department of Safety.

“Our transportation infrastructure is the key to continued economic growth and a better overall quality of life in Tennessee,” Rep. Vital said. “This appointment by Speaker Sexton is an incredible honor. I look forward to working alongside Chairman Dan Howell and the other committee members to address the transportation needs in the rural and urban areas of our state.”

Rep. Vital will also serve as a member of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Commerce Committee, Business and Utilities Subcommittee and the Transportation Subcommittee.

The 113th Tennessee General Assembly officially convened on Jan. 10. Committee assignments were announced on Jan. 12.