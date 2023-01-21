Latest Headlines

Governor Bill Lee's Second Inaugural Speech – ‘Tennessee: Leading The Nation’

  • Saturday, January 21, 2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following speech excerpts ahead of his second inauguration that will be delivered during an 11 a.m. CT ceremony on Legislative Plaza.

“In this life, there are only a few things that really matter, and Maria and I want our lives to be about those things. That’s why I ran for governor, twice now, and that thought’s been with me every day these last four years.

“All of us have been given a responsibility – an obligation to use our lives in a way that multiplies in the lives of others – to spend our days considering how the work of our lives will reap benefits, not for ourselves, but for others.

"All the while, our state’s finances have been stewarded in such a way that affords us the lowest tax rate per capita in the nation, the lowest debt rate per capita in the nation, and the fastest growing economy of all 50 states.

“Although rural America has been in decline for decades, rural Tennessee is proving to be the exception, thanks to historic investments in vocational, technical and agricultural education that are shaping Tennessee’s future workforce.

“We can disagree and stand firm for our beliefs and our principles, but we should never forget the dignity of the other human being…Civility is not a weakness. In fact, it has been and it should always be the American Way. And I know it can be the way in Tennessee.”

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Man Unsuccessful At Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Walmart; Someone Attempts To Get Coins Out Of Air Machine Behind Murphy's
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2023
New EPB Site At Enterprise South Delayed Due To Endangered Wildflowers
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2023
Governor Bill Lee's Second Inaugural Speech – ‘Tennessee: Leading The Nation’
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2023
Car Fire On Friday Night Under Investigation
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, January 20th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/21/2023
Boyd Buchanan Grabs The Energy, Downs CCS
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/21/2023
Breaking News
New EPB Site At Enterprise South Delayed Due To Endangered Wildflowers
  • 1/21/2023

The area in the northeastern part of Hamilton County around Enterprise South is growing rapidly and traffic getting there is increasing, making it more difficult to get to customers quickly. ... more

Car Fire On Friday Night Under Investigation
  • 1/21/2023

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift crews worked a car fire Friday night that was several hundred feet in the woods. The call came in as an explosion at 8:19 p.m. and on arrival, firefighters ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/21/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2001 S. LYERLY ST. APT. 134 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... more

Breaking News
2nd Cleveland Middle School Student Arrested After Stolen Gun Found
  • 1/20/2023
McMinn County Man Indicted In TBI Drug Overdose Investigation
McMinn County Man Indicted In TBI Drug Overdose Investigation
  • 1/20/2023
Rep. Greg Vital Named Vice-Chairman Of House Transportation Committee
Rep. Greg Vital Named Vice-Chairman Of House Transportation Committee
  • 1/20/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 1/20/2023
Multiple Narcotics Arrests Made In Walker County
  • 1/20/2023
Opinion
Mayor Tim Kelly Will Cost Us Our Hard-Earned "Scenic City" Namesake - And Response (3)
  • 1/19/2023
County Mayor Wamp, Join Me In A Huddle
  • 1/19/2023
Extraterrestrials And Money
  • 1/21/2023
Pets Don't Belong In Grocery Stores
  • 1/20/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/20/2023
Sports
UTC Women Fall 64-51 At Wofford
  • 1/19/2023
Randy Smith: Loving Coach Earle
Randy Smith: Loving Coach Earle
  • 1/20/2023
Lee Lady Flames Lacrosse Picked Fourth In Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 1/19/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
UTC's Green, Russum Set PR's at Samford Invitational
  • 1/20/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Visiting And Examining Broad Street
  • 1/20/2023
The Salvation Army Launches Food Drive To Support Its Life Navigation Ministry
  • 1/20/2023
Brush, Bulk Trash And Leaf Collection To Now Be On Set Schedule
  • 1/20/2023
UTC Associate Lecturer Russell Helms Has New Novel
  • 1/21/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 1/20/2023
Entertainment
Dayz Of Deception Band Gives Back To The Community
  • 1/19/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/18/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
  • 1/20/2023
Fortune Feimster Comes To Memorial Auditorium Feb. 5
  • 1/19/2023
WoodSongs Dalton Presents The Zoe & Cloyd Trio Jan. 28
WoodSongs Dalton Presents The Zoe & Cloyd Trio Jan. 28
  • 1/19/2023
Opinion
Mayor Tim Kelly Will Cost Us Our Hard-Earned "Scenic City" Namesake - And Response (3)
  • 1/19/2023
County Mayor Wamp, Join Me In A Huddle
  • 1/19/2023
Extraterrestrials And Money
  • 1/21/2023
Dining
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Relaunches Senior Hunger Project
  • 1/18/2023
Business
Spectrum Awards $10,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant And 30 Laptop Computers To Boys & Girls Clubs In Tennessee
  • 1/20/2023
Quik Trip Makes Chattanooga Debut In Lookout Valley
  • 1/19/2023
CO.LAB To Launch New Sustainability Program
  • 1/19/2023
Real Estate
Thrive Regional Partnership Announces New Trustees
  • 1/20/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 12-18
  • 1/19/2023
Cambridge Square Kicks Off 2023 With 2 New Commercial Starts
  • 1/18/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee University To Offer Free ESL Classes
  • 1/20/2023
OURS Offers Research Opportunities To Lee Upperclassmen
  • 1/20/2023
McCallie Students Learn New Skills During Tornado Term
  • 1/19/2023
Living Well
Dwayne Butler Named Director Of Dining Operations For Morning Pointe Senior Living
Dwayne Butler Named Director Of Dining Operations For Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 1/19/2023
Cempa Community Care Announces 3 New Board Members
  • 1/18/2023
Erlanger Foundation Board Announces 3 New Members
  • 1/17/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
  • 1/17/2023
Outdoors
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In West Tennessee Poultry Flock
  • 1/21/2023
Georgia DNR Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Venomous Snakes
Georgia DNR Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Venomous Snakes
  • 1/19/2023
Tennessee RiverLine, River Communities Complete Major Planning Milestone
  • 1/19/2023
Travel
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
Church
UTC Professor Continues Series With Lecture On Dietary Rules Of Abrahamic Religions At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 1/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
  • 1/19/2023
Chattanooga Gospel Music Awards 2023 Set For Feb. 10
  • 1/20/2023
Obituaries
Anthony Brian Hortin
Anthony Brian Hortin
  • 1/20/2023
Betty Jewell Tate
Betty Jewell Tate
  • 1/20/2023
Thomas Swain Kale
  • 1/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Hicks, William (Dalton)
Hicks, William (Dalton)
  • 1/20/2023
Johnson, James Dale (Kimball)
Johnson, James Dale (Kimball)
  • 1/20/2023
Cartwright, C. Dianne (Sequatchie)
  • 1/20/2023