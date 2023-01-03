Police Blotter: Homeless Man Allowed To Stay In Man's Car Steals His Wallet And Bag; Woman Coughs In Shopper's Face And Cusses Her

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police a homeless man, who he allowed to stay in his vehicle for the night, had taken his wallet and a bag. The homeless man was identified. Police spoke with the homeless man, who said he did not steal anything. However, while questioning him further, he was found to have the man's wallet and bag. The man said he did not wish to press charges, but wanted his stuff back and for the homeless man to leave. The man's items were returned to him and the homeless man left without further incident.

A woman on Renezet Drive told police she had been in an argument with her boyfriend and that he had slapped her in the face while they were arguing. Police spoke with the boyfriend, who reported the same sequence of events, but that he did not slap her at anytime. Police didn't observe any marks or anything in disarray in the house that would lead police to believe anything physical had taken place. The boyfriend said he would leave so there would be no further altercation. The boyfriend left while police were on scene.

A caller from Playdatez, 6901 Lee Hwy., told police there was a suspicious person sleeping at the entrance to the business. The caller said they would like the person checked on and asked to move on. Police spoke to the man, who identified himself. Police checked and found the man was not wanted for any outstanding warrants. The man was asked to leave the area and he left without further incident.

A man on Adkins Road told police that sometime between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. his Ram truck had been burglarized. He said that he thought he locked his doors, but there was no sign of forced entry. A Luger 9mm handgun was stolen from the vehicle. No suspect information could obtained. The handgun was placed into NCIC. A man later called in and said he is with Hamilton County Park Ranger Division and the victim was his son. The man corrected the home address on Adkins Road and said the gun is actually a Ruger make, not Luger. Police contacted NCIC and asked them to make the correction.

The manager of DGX, 728 Market St., told police a Hispanic male who has previously been trespassed came into the front of the store holding a nail gun pointed towards the ceiling. When the manager motioned for the man to leave the store, he left going north on Market Street. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the man.

The manager of a store at Northgate Mall told police a black female came into the store and took one of the colorful bags off the wall that were for sale. She said the woman then went over to the men's shoe department and was acting suspicious. She said the woman then placed at least two pairs of shoes in the bag and walked out of the store without paying for them.

A man on Talladega Avenue told police someone damaged his vehicle while it was parked at his home between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. He said the damage was to the passenger side front bumper and doors, which had dents and scratches. The man said the plastic trimming under the doors was torn off also.

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked overnight. She said she was not sure what time it occurred, but the damage was to the passenger side rear bumper and tail light. She said the bumper had a dent and the taillight was cracked. The woman said now the bumper was uneven.

A man on Stuart Street told police someone damaged his mailbox. He said the mailbox was taken out of the ground and he was told by the property owner to file a report. He said it occurred sometime during the night.

A woman told police that at approximately 10 a.m. she made a right turn onto southbound Webb Road from Preserve Drive in front of a red Jeep Wrangler. She said she was unable to see the Jeep traveling southbound on Webb Road before she turned in front of it because of the road's curve and elevation change. She said the driver of the Jeep tried to run her off the road two times while they drove south on Webb Road. She said the Jeep followed her through two parking lots along Highway 58 until the Jeep got stuck in traffic and she was able to get away from it.

Police observed a black Mercedes coupe broken down in the first lane, northbound on N. Holtzclaw Avenue. The driver attempted to put the vehicle in neutral multiple times without success. The vehicle was ultimately towed by Mosteller's Towing. The driver's mother arrived on the scene and gave her a ride home.

A woman told police that she was shopping at the Dollar General at 729 Market Street around 2 p.m. and an unknown white female coughed in her face. She said she asked the woman to cover her mouth, and the woman began to yell and cuss at her. She said the woman continued to cuss and yell at her as she attempted to leave the store. She said she asked store employees to call the police, but they refused. She said the woman followed her out of the store and continued to yell and cuss at her until the bus arrived and transported her away. She said the woman never touched her and made no direct threats of harm.