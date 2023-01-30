Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 14.4 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, January 30, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 52.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.89 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.48, a difference of 59.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.71 while the highest was $4.39, a difference of $1.68.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon on Sunday. The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
January 30, 2022: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)
January 30, 2021: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
January 30, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
January 30, 2019: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
January 30, 2018: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
January 30, 2017: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
January 30, 2016: $1.53/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)
January 30, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
January 30, 2014: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)
January 30, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.18, up 10.6 cents from last week's $3.07.
State of Tennessee- $3.26, up 13.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.12.
Huntsville- $3.26, up 12.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13. 

"The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn't fully recovered from December's cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that's just around the corner," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5."
Latest Headlines
Person Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2023
Walker County Arrest For Jan. 23-29
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2023
Gas Prices Rise 14.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/30/2023
Breaking News
Person Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/30/2023

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a crash involving injuries in the 8300 block of Old Cleveland Pike, just outside the city’s West District. Prior to arriving ... more

Walker County Arrest For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 23-29: SIMPSON KRYSTAL MESHEL W/F 33 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA OSWALT MATTHEW STEPHEN W/M 40 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FTA SIFFLES ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/30/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 1/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/30/2023
Local Legislative Delegation Hears Trash, Overdose Concerns
  • 1/29/2023
Police Blotter: Suspicious Woman Is Just Trying To Fill A Prescription; Woman Says Neighbors Are Always Causing Problems
  • 1/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/29/2023
Opinion
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Thoughtful Prayer For A Grieving Memphis Family
  • 1/27/2023
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms
  • 1/28/2023
Conversion Of "Classified" Documents - And Response
  • 1/28/2023
Juveniles With Guns - Again- And Response (5)
  • 1/27/2023
Sports
Tim Haralson Named Director Of Local First Tee Program
Tim Haralson Named Director Of Local First Tee Program
  • 1/29/2023
Nkamhoua Leads #4 Vols Past #10 Texas, 82-71
Nkamhoua Leads #4 Vols Past #10 Texas, 82-71
  • 1/28/2023
Chattanooga FC, Atlanta United Play to 3-3 Draw
Chattanooga FC, Atlanta United Play to 3-3 Draw
  • 1/28/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Seawright Bros. Dominate Boyd's Cabin Fever; JT Wins
Seawright Bros. Dominate Boyd's Cabin Fever; JT Wins
  • 1/29/2023
Happenings
Ferris Robinson: Bringing The Pelvic Floor Into The Open
Ferris Robinson: Bringing The Pelvic Floor Into The Open
  • 1/29/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Hixson Hardee’s Closing, East Lake Center, Lady Vols and Baylor Wrestling
  • 1/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Daughters Of The American Revolution
Jerry Summers: Daughters Of The American Revolution
  • 1/30/2023
Melvin Jones Award Given To Lions Club Member Jim Sadler
Melvin Jones Award Given To Lions Club Member Jim Sadler
  • 1/28/2023
Carl Levi Celebrates 92nd Birthday Surrounded By Friends At Wally's
  • 1/27/2023
Entertainment
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Shows $43.6 Million Local Economic Impact
  • 1/27/2023
Lee School of Music to Present Saxophone Ensemble, Studio Recital Feb. 3
  • 1/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Consumption Of Alcohol
Best Of Grizzard: Consumption Of Alcohol
  • 1/27/2023
Lee University School Of Music To Host Clarinet Day
  • 1/26/2023
WTCI Flagship, Raise Your Hand, To Feature Local Spanish-Immersion Elementary Students
  • 1/26/2023
Opinion
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Thoughtful Prayer For A Grieving Memphis Family
  • 1/27/2023
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms
  • 1/28/2023
Dining
Reignbow Baking Co. Opens Doors Feb. 1
  • 1/21/2023
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Business
Spencer Mercer Takes New Leadership Role At KraftCPAs
  • 1/27/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Matt Hullender
  • 1/30/2023
Covenant Transport Has Over $1 Billion In 2022 Freight Revenue
  • 1/27/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority To Open Waiting List Lottery For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 1/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: Showing Up And Being Present
  • 1/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 19-25
  • 1/26/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Dr. Robert Pearigen Is New Leader At The University Of The South
Dr. Robert Pearigen Is New Leader At The University Of The South
  • 1/27/2023
Harry S. Truman Club Donates To CSCC Scholarship In Honor Of Craig Bivens
Harry S. Truman Club Donates To CSCC Scholarship In Honor Of Craig Bivens
  • 1/27/2023
UTC's Lola Oke Awarded Charles B. Rangel Fellowship For Graduate Degree And U.S. Foreign Service Career
UTC's Lola Oke Awarded Charles B. Rangel Fellowship For Graduate Degree And U.S. Foreign Service Career
  • 1/27/2023
Living Well
Blood Assurance Reacts To FDA's Draft Guidance That Will Allow Many Gay And Bisexual Men To Donate Blood
  • 1/27/2023
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute To Host Language Workshop
  • 1/26/2023
Parkridge Medical Center Names Whitney Evans Snardon As Chief Operating Officer
Parkridge Medical Center Names Whitney Evans Snardon As Chief Operating Officer
  • 1/26/2023
Memories
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
  • 1/29/2023
Walker County Commission Makes First New Public Trail Commitment In Years
  • 1/24/2023
Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For Sickle Darter
  • 1/23/2023
Travel
Chattanooga To Be Featured In Upcoming Discovery Channel Television Series
  • 1/27/2023
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Walking Around In Whitewashed Tombs
Bob Tamasy: Walking Around In Whitewashed Tombs
  • 1/30/2023
January Lecture Series Concludes At St. Peter's Episcopal Church In Chattanooga Jan. 31
  • 1/27/2023
"Hope Is Needed Now" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/26/2023
Obituaries
Hattie "Pat" Marie Gamble Bates
Hattie "Pat" Marie Gamble Bates
  • 1/30/2023
John David Sisk, Sr.
John David Sisk, Sr.
  • 1/30/2023
Roma Harris Honey
Roma Harris Honey
  • 1/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Stuart, Lillian Ruth (Cleveland)
Stuart, Lillian Ruth (Cleveland)
  • 1/29/2023
Scott, Sarah M. (Villanow)
Scott, Sarah M. (Villanow)
  • 1/29/2023
Waldo, Julia (Spring City)
Waldo, Julia (Spring City)
  • 1/29/2023