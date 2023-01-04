Judge Tom Greenholtz Is Finalist For State Supreme Court

Judge Tom Greenholtz, from Hamilton County, is among three finalists for a vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court.

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met Wednesday to consider five applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the high court. The vacancy was created by the announcement of the retirement of Justice Sharon G. Lee, effective Aug. 31, 2023.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Council selected the following applicants:

Kristi M. Davis

Tom Greenholtz

Dwight E. Tarwater

The Council has forwarded these three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

The Governor’s selection will then move through the confirmation process before the General Assembly.