Judge Tom Greenholtz Is Finalist For State Supreme Court

  • Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Judge Tom Greenholtz, from Hamilton County, is among three finalists for a vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court.

 The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met Wednesday to consider five applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the high court. The vacancy was created by the announcement of the retirement of Justice Sharon G. Lee, effective Aug. 31, 2023.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Council selected the following applicants:

Kristi M. Davis

Tom Greenholtz

Dwight E. Tarwater

The Council has forwarded these three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

The Governor’s selection will then move through the confirmation process before the General Assembly.

Police Blotter: Motel Customer Wants Money Back When He Says He Found Drug Items; Police Say Woman Who Was Hit By Car Downtown Was Jaywalking
  • 1/4/2023

An anonymous person told police he stays at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. and found a crack pipe in his room and a syringe in a different room they moved him to. Police spoke with the manager of the ... more

Matt Folz Named County Parks Director
  • 1/4/2023

County Mayor Weston Wamp has named Matt Folz as the county parks director. He previously was superintendent of the Riverpark. Mr. Folz prior to that served at Glacier National Park before ... more

SWAT Team Brought Out To Tunnel Boulevard To Help Apprehend Teen Robbery Suspect
  • 1/4/2023

A SWAT Team was called out on Wednesday afternoon to help apprehend a robbery suspect at a house on Tunnel Boulevard. Police said they were in the area of the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard ... more

