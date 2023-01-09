Police Blotter: Impatient Customer Takes Chips And Sodas; Couple Leaves With Man's U-Haul Without Permission

A manager at Dollar General, 6510 Shallowford Road, told police he was in the office and saw a man leaving after getting in line to pay for his merchandise. He said that the man walked out of the store holding two cases of soft drinks and a bag of chips. After he saw this on camera, he ran outside and attempted to get the man to purchase the items. The man then told him that he was not coming back inside and got into his vehicle and left the scene. The manager was able to call Dispatch and provide the tag number for the vehicle he saw the man get in, and after running that tag, police were not able to find any information on it. Police were able to capture a picture of the man and it will be added to the report. The man who walked out of the store was an older black male wearing a brown jacket and jeans. There is no other suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Long Street told police she had rented out a room to another woman and she was supposed to be out by 3 p.m. that day. The woman told police she would be leaving the house that evening and locking the door, which means the woman renting the room would no longer have access. She said she would return the next day at 8 a.m. to allow her renter to gather her belongings and move out of the property. The renter has lived in the residence for five months and does claim residence there.

* * *

Two women on N. Germantown Road were involved in a verbal disorder and said at some point one of the women put a hole in the wall. That woman told police it was accidental via the door knob, and that it occurred the day prior. The other woman said she just wanted her to leave her alone. Both women agreed to call it a night and try to get some sleep.

* * *

A woman on 6th Avenue called police and said she attempted to get her money back from her male friend, but initially he wasn't cooperating with her by giving it back. She said before police arrived she was given her money back by the man and now she no longer needs police and everything is fine.

* * *

Police were called to 1051 Montague Place on a suspicious man, described as a skinny black male in his 40s-50s, inside the units under construction. When police arrived, the man was no longer on scene.

* * *

A woman told police someone damaged the driver's side front of her vehicle while it was parked on Poplar Street between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. She said the headlight was sticking out and there were cracks with chipped paint. The woman needed a report for her insurance.

* * *

A man was reported causing a scene at the Mapco, 1933 Hamill Road. Day shift had also received a call about this man approximately an hour prior, but was never able to make contact. Police trespassed the man from the property at the request of the manager.

* * *

Police noticed a silver SUV parked at a closed business at 2998 E 49th St. This address shares a parking lot with CSL Plasma, which was also closed. The SUV was a silver Ford Escape, and there were no tags on the vehicle. Police looked into the vehicle, and noticed that the keys were in the ignition with another key on the key chain. Police could also see several vehicle parts and wiring throughout the vehicle. Police ran the VIN through INFO, but it was not stolen. Police then made several attempts to contact the registered owner of the vehicle via cell phone, but were unsuccessful.

* * *

A man told police that around the 400 I-75 NB he ran over possibly a bucket and it had punctured his fuel tank. The man had his own tow on the way and TDOT waited with him for his tow.

* * *

A man on Old Cleveland Pike told police that a man and woman had taken a U-Haul (AZ tag) that he had rented and that they did not have permission to have it. He did say the man had used the truck previously, but was no longer allowed to use it. The tag the man provided police did not come back registered. The man said that there was gray spray paint on the driver's side of the truck and that he would call back at a later time to give police any information on the truck, after he called U-Haul.