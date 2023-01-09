Ken Smith Is Only Candidate For County Commission District 3 Seat

Ken Smith, who serves on the City Council, was the only applicant for an open seat on the County Commission.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Greg Martin, who is serving in the state Legislature.

Mr. Smith earlier served a stint on the County Commission before Mr. Martin resumed his District 3 commission seat after the August election. At that time, Mr. Smith was serving both on the City Council and the County Commission.

On whether he will eventually give up his City Council seat, Mr. Smith said Monday, "I'm thrilled to be the only candidate, but, even still, I do not take the appointment for granted.

"I will anxiously await the Commission's vote before thinking about what may happen next."