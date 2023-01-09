Boat Catches Fire And Boater Swims To Shore

Chattanooga firefighters extinguished a small boat fire Monday afternoon.

At 1:47 p.m., Red Shift companies responded to Raider Lane and found a boat on fire in the water. The occupant had made his way to the shore and he was uninjured, but cold from swimming to safety.

The burning boat was secured by another boater who pulled it over to the shore so fire crews could put the fire out.

The damaged vessel will be pulled out of the river. No haradous materials leaked into the water.

Engine 12, Battalion 3 and CFD Special Ops responded.