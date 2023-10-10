Attorney Michele Coffman To Seek Circuit Court Judge Post To Be Vacated By Marie Williams

Attorney Michele Coffman on Tuesday at the County Courthouse announced she is running for Hamilton County Circuit Court Judge Division III. She is an attorney with over 23 years of experience at her own law firm, McColpin & Coffman, PLLC.

She gathered with campaign supporters on the steps of the courthouse to share her vision for the role and detail how it will impact Hamilton County residents.

Attorney Coffman is running for the seat vacated by Judge Marie Williams, who announced in July that she is retiring.

Attorney Coffman said, “For the past 28 years, Judge Williams has consistently demonstrated an exceptional commitment to justice and integrity from the bench. I had the distinct privilege of practicing in front of her throughout my entire legal career. Her distinguished reputation as a highly revered judge not only speaks to her unwavering dedication to the law but also to her outstanding mentorship, which has profoundly influenced my own legal journey.

“I’ve built my career as an attorney on my three defining principles of efficiency, transparency and respect. Those principles have guided me throughout every case I’ve worked on and helped me earn the respect of fellow attorneys, judges and jurors. I plan to apply those same principles as I preside over cases as the Division III Circuit Court Judge. Today, I’m asking for your help and support to get there.”

She said she has a commitment to several key priority areas that will define her tenure on the bench "with her Christian Republican values at the forefront."

She outlined a comprehensive agenda "aimed at promoting the well-being of families and children within the community. Additionally, she expressed a commitment to upholding the principles of fairness and justice in the courtroom, ensuring that every individual receives a fair trial. Her priorities reflect a dedication to fostering a safer, more just community through her role on the bench."

Attorney Coffman was born in Soddy Daisy and graduated from Soddy Daisy High School and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She attained her law degree from the Thomas Cooley Law School. She has operated her own legal practice in Chattanooga since 2001, building a successful family practice and mentoring many young attorneys along the way.

Attorney Coffman, her husband Steve and their son Carson live in Chattanooga.