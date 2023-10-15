Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire Sunday Afternoon

Chattanooga firefighters battled a large commercial fire Sunday afternoon.

At 2:29 p.m., Red Shift companies responded to the 600 block of Hudson Road after 911 started taking numerous reports of billowing black smoke in the area.

First arriving units found a vacant building fully engulfed in flames. They established a water supply and set up a master stream, launching a defensive fire attack. The structure was in the process of being demolished and collapsed on itself as it burned.

With the master stream and multiple hose lines on the ground, the fire was under control in 30 minutes. Heavy machinery was used on the scene to knock down the remaining wall of the building in order to fully extinguish the blaze.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Quint 17, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 14, Squad 20, Engine 12, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CFD Supply, CFD Investigations, Dallas Bay’s Rehab Unit, Hamilton County EMS and CPD responded.

Hudson Road is off Pineville Road.