Chuck Fleischmann In Race For House Speaker, But Loses In 1st Round

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann has entered the race for House Speaker.

However, he was eliminated in the first round of voting.

House Republicans for over two weeks have been scrambling to replace Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by a small group of Republicans.

Rep. Mark Green of Clarksville has also gotten into the Speaker contest.

Rep. Mike Johnson was voted in as Speaker on Wednesday.

Rep. Fleischmann on Wednesday said, “Mike Johnson is a man of strong faith and firm conservative convictions, and will be an excellent Speaker for the American People. I’m proud that our House Republican majority united to elect Mike on the first ballot to be our Speaker. It’s time for us to get back to work delivering commonsense, conservative solutions to fix Democrats’ disastrous policies that are hurting Americans and making our country less safe. Mike believes in individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, fiscal responsibility, and peace through strength – this is the agenda the American People demand, and that House Republicans are committed to delivering. I look forward to working closely with Speaker Johnson to get back to work to fix Democrats’ disastrous record of high inflation, open borders, out-of-control crime, and weakness abroad.”