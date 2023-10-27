Police Blotter: Fake Valet Steals Man’s Truck; Arguing Woman At Motel 6 Throws A Candle, Damaging A Windshield

A man told police he went to Escape Experience at 1800 Rossville Ave. and tried to find a parking spot. He said an Hispanic male, approximately 5'4" and heavyset wearing a shirt with the word "parking" written on it, asked if he wanted him to park his black 2000 Chevy Silverado 1500. The man assumed the man worked for the venue and was a valet. He said he handed the man the keys to his truck about midnight. When he exited the venue, he attempted to find the man he believed to be a valet and his truck to no avail. The man then asked the owner of the venue if he had a valet in the area where the interaction occurred, and the owner said he did not. The man then called 911 to report his truck stolen. Before police were able to write the original report, the man said he found his truck at 2925 Rossville Blvd. abandoned. An officer arrived and the man said he hadn’t touched the vehicle before police arrived. The officer searched the truck in attempt to locate any property that may contain fingerprints and found multiple empty Corona beer bottles. The officer collected four of the glass bottles which were turned into CPD Property Division in attempt to collect latent prints. The keys were found in the ignition. After officers collected evidence, the man looked through his vehicle and found that his wallet, which contained his driver’s license, work documents and $600 cash, was stolen from the vehicle. The keys to the vehicle were returned to the man and he left the vehicle at 2925 Rossville Blvd. locked due to his alcohol consumption through the night. The man also told officers that he knows the owner of 2925 Rossville Blvd. and will attempt to gain video footage of the suspect parking the vehicle at a later date and time.

* * *

A woman on Ivy Street told police over the phone she realized money had been to taken out of her account due to her card being declined at a store. There were multiple transactions on her bank account which total $460. The money was sent to a Cash App account which used her name. She told police she had locked her account and will contact her bank during business hours.

* * *

An officer found a stolen Lexus RX350 on Highway 58 and Rocky River Road. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated at a high rate of speed and evaded police. The officer disengaged from the stop and gave out the last direction of travel, southbound on Highway 153, to dispatch. Charges are pending.

* * *

A man on Olive Street told police a black male with a medium build, about five foot nine, wearing a white shirt with a dark color book bag, knocked on the door to his residence around 1:30 a.m. The man was asking about his brother and seemed agitated. Eventually he walked off and was not seen again. Police checked the area but didn’t find anyone matching the description.

* * *

A woman on Station Street told police she and her roommates heard someone moving their door handle and possibly messing with the lock around 4:45 a.m. The woman said they were unsure if the person lived in one of the apartments on the same floor or if they entered the apartment building without being a resident. Officers checked the area and were unable to find anyone.

* * *

A woman at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police she saw a woman looking in cars and getting into the bed of a pickup truck. Police spoke with the woman and identified her. She said she was waiting in her friend Brandon's truck while he was shopping in the Walmart. While speaking with her, the man exited the store and confirmed her story.

* * *

An officer reported a residential alarm on Minnekahda Trail. Police found an unlocked door at the rear of the residence. An officer called and spoke with the homeowner who said they just left the house and her husband forgot to lock the back door. She said police didn’t need to search the residence.

* * *

A woman told police she dropped her cellphone, a Samsung Android A114, somewhere in Lookout Valley around midnight. She said the phone was currently showing to be located on Poplar Street, where her friend lived. The friend allowed the woman to search her apartment in an attempt to find it. The loss was valued at $150. It was a black phone in a pink and purple glittery case.

* * **

A woman at a business on E. Brainerd Road told police her accounts payable clerk charged a total of $8,000 throughout the year without authorization via her business cards on personal items. The clerk had been paying portions of the money owed back to the woman. The woman requested a report in case there was a need for further action.

* * *

A woman on Crescent Circle discovered from her surveillance camera that a black female stole two Amazon packages from her front porch. The packages contained clothing ($60) and dishes ($60).

* * *

Police were called to Miller Plaza on a report of a naked woman. They found a woman bathing in the park's fountain.

* * *

A woman on Wilder Street told police over the phone that she got a message from who she thought was her boyfriend’s grandmother through Instagram. The message said that the grandmother had gotten a federal grant for $50,000 and she gave the woman the phone number if she wanted to get one too. The woman then texted the number and she got a reply saying, "This is Agent Attorney Wright Brown with the Federal Govt and if you are interested in getting a Federal Grant, reply with YES". After replying yes, she received another message saying that she would have to give some personal info and she gave them information like name, address, Social Sec Number, etc. She also sent a photo of herself and she was then asked to send $2,500 and that's when she realized it was a fraud/scam and she stopped giving them any more information. After questioning the person that this may be a scam, they told her that "we will deliver your package with the Grant money by Fed-Ex". After refusing to send the money and telling the person that she thought it was a scam, they replied if you don't send at least $500, we will use your info to scam people and you will be the one arrested. The incident started around 12:10 p.m. and ended at 1:28 p.m. and all the communication was done through text. She believed the grandmother’s Instagram page was hacked by the same person.

* * *

A woman said she went into McDonald’s at 4829 Brainerd Road that afternoon to eat, and left her purse in a booth. An officer was able to view video footage and saw a white male steal the purse and walk into the men’s bathroom. The officer recovered the purse and a Bible with some cash that had been stashed inside of it. The officer spoke to some homeless people that hang out around the McDonald's and they said they recognized the suspect. They were not able to give very much information past his possible name. The woman had legal documents in her purse. She said she wanted to prosecute for theft if the suspect was found.

* * *

A woman told police her pit bull, a brown and white female, was microchipped and pinging on S. Seminole Drive. Police knocked on the door and spoke with the homeowner. She said the pit bull was not at her home.

* * *

A woman at Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police a woman was arguing with another woman at the motel. One woman was at street level and the other was on the third floor. The first threw a candle at the female on the third floor and it hit the railing and landed on the caller’s front windshield, causing damage. The woman didn’t intend to damage the caller’s car. The woman was not there when police arrived.