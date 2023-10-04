Over $443,000 Raised For Education Fund For Chris Wright Children

Over $443,000 has been raised through GoFundMe for an education fund for the children of Chris Wright.

There have been 1,253 donations.

The funeral was Wednesday morning at Baylor School for Mr. Wright, who was murdered in downtown Chattanooga last Thursday night.

He was 38 and left behind his wife, two young sons and an eight-week-old daughter.

Mr. Wright was a graduate of Baylor School and Yale University, where he lettered in football all four years.

Darryl Roberts, a Patten Towers resident, has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held under a $5 million bond.

Fundraiser by The Trohanis Family : In Support of The Wright Family (gofundme.com)