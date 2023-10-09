Walker County Sheriff's Deputy Injured In Shooting; Suspect Is Killed

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, October 9, 2023

A Walker County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the line of duty on Sunday.

Walker County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 6 p.m., to meet with a complainant in reference to her brother, living at her residence at 4 Bragg Circle, Rossville. The woman advised her brother was threatening her and would not let her return to the residence.

Further investigation by Walker County Sheriff’s deputies determined that the suspect had a warrant through Whitfield County.

Based upon the active warrant out of Whitfield County, deputies received permission from the woman who was the homeowner, to enter the residence. Once inside the residence, the suspect closed himself inside a bedroom and as deputies entered the bedroom, he fired a gun at deputies and deputies returned fire. A Walker County Sheriff’s deputy was struck and the suspect is deceased.

Sheriff Wilson requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The deputy was scheduled to have surgery Monday morning for non-life threatening injuries.

