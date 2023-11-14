Marc Gravitt Receives Outstanding Register Of Deeds Award

The County Officials Association of Tennessee named Marc Gravitt of Hamilton County as the recipient of this year’s Outstanding Register of Deeds Award. He was recognized at the COAT Annual Conference Awards Banquet.

Mr. Gravitt first entered public service in 2012, serving as the East Ridge city councilman and vice mayor. In 2018, Mr. Gravitt was elected as the Hamilton County Register of Deeds, a position he continues to serve in today. During his time as Hamilton County Register, he has served his fellow Registers for the last four years as the Legislative Committee Chair.

Additionally, Mr. Gravitt was elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives serving District 30, which included the Missionary Ridge, East Ridge, Brainerd, East Brainerd, Apison and Collegedale areas in the 108th, 109th, and 110th General Assemblies. During his time at the capital, he was a member of the Local Government Committee, Business & Utilities Committee, member of the Veteran’s Caucus and served as chairman of the Republican Caucus Bill Review Committee.

Each year, the Tennessee Registers Association selects one person to receive the Outstanding Register of Deeds Award. Mr. Gravitt was selected from a pool of every Register of Deeds in the State of Tennessee – one from each of the 95 counties.

COAT Executive Director Rodney Archer said, “Marc has demonstrated his dedication to our Association, Hamilton County, and the State of Tennessee. He is a significant asset to our organization.”

The County Officials Association of Tennessee is a prominent advocate, voice, and resource for county officials from all counties across the state. COAT membership is comprised of State Court Clerks, County Clerks, Registers of Deeds, and County Trustees in Tennessee. The Association was founded in 1968 and continues to be a strong support for local government.

