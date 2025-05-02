Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, May 2, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAILEY,SHOCOVIA S
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BEAN,JENNIFER LEE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BEAN,JENNIFER LEE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BELL,TYELE L
1100 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BLACK,JANIS LYNN
4109 EAST RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS

BLACKWELL,TYLER MARQUISE
907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

BUMP,PHILIP MICHAEL
2003 WILSON ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

BUNCH,TOMMIE ALLEN
93 BLACK MOUNTAIN ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CARTER-WILLIS,NORRIS JEROME
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

CASEY,RIKITA NICOLE
215 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COOPER,TRONTON BLAKE
908 CLAY HILL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRUSE,LAUREL SKYE
19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRUSE,LAUREL SKYE
19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

DAVIS,LISA YVETTE
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT

DAVIS,LOGAN BRADLEY
4069 BLUE WATER CIR, APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DEWS,WAYNE
4503 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 47410
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

DOUTHARD,BRUCE QUARTEZ
117 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EDGE,JAMES RUSSELL
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EDGE,JAMES RUSSELL
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

FITCH,MARKEL LEBRON
1205 BOYNTON DR APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD NEGLECT

FROST,RYAN PRESTON
5359 HAISTEN COURT APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HARPER,JERRELL DEVON
1337 ELY RD Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAWKINS,JOSHUA KEITH
186 HALL CEMETARY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUDGINS,KEITH WILLIS
7253 KLINGER LN OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING

KACHEL,MATTHEW PAUL
3347 CENTERVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)

KELLEY,TORRI NICOLE
3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KINAMORE,KENDRICK TREMAIN
2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEMONS,HANNAH NICOLE
466 POST OAK RD RINGGOLD, 307363529
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MCDONALD,HEATH SAMUEL
4818 MELTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

MIKEL,DESTINY FAITH
5006 CAROL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

OCONNELL,BRIAN KEITH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

PEREZ REYNOSO,EVERILDO
2404 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

PHILLIPS,BRITTANY ANN
430 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PICKETT,DUSTY DALE
919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PINTKA,ERIC STEPHEN
106A CHRISTIAN WAY ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RAGSDALE,AHTORIA CHARELLE
2300 WILSON ST APT. 4G CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

ROSE,EMBER STARLIGHT
6733 SHERLIE POND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMMERS,JUDITH RAE
6308 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SMITH,MITCHELL LEE
7338 SIMSGROVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

SMITH,MORIAH HALI
4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STOUDEMIRE,JAMAYL JORDAN
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

THOMAS,TYRELL MICHAEL
461 CHAPEL DRIVE APOPKA, 32712
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

THURMOND,JUSTIN TYLER
431 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TINSLEY,SHANA D
158 RIVERSIDE DR NE CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF SERVICES

TURNER,BOBBY RAY
3202 CURENT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

WALKER,NORMAN CHRISTOPHER
138 MIDDLE VIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WASHINGTON,DOMONIQUE BRIETTE
2021 MIRAMAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WATSON,IYSIS RENA
5005 18TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
SPEEDING

WILLIAMS,KRISTIN N
217 LONDON DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WINFIELD,NIGEL ROY
15821 COLTER VILLE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WRIGHT,MICHAEL DELANEY
1606 ARLINGTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

YARBROUGH,MARY
1402 MOUNT ROYAL BLVD APT 5 GLENSHAW, 15116
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

