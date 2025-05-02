Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BAILEY,SHOCOVIA S

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BEAN,JENNIFER LEE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BEAN,JENNIFER LEE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BELL,TYELE L

1100 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



BLACK,JANIS LYNN

4109 EAST RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS



BLACKWELL,TYLER MARQUISE

907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI



BUMP,PHILIP MICHAEL

2003 WILSON ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI



BUNCH,TOMMIE ALLEN

93 BLACK MOUNTAIN ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CARTER-WILLIS,NORRIS JEROME

13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



CASEY,RIKITA NICOLE

215 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



COOPER,TRONTON BLAKE

908 CLAY HILL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CRUSE,LAUREL SKYE

19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CRUSE,LAUREL SKYE

19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



DAVIS,LISA YVETTE

119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT



DAVIS,LOGAN BRADLEY

4069 BLUE WATER CIR, APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



DEWS,WAYNE

4503 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 47410

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



DOUTHARD,BRUCE QUARTEZ

117 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EDGE,JAMES RUSSELL

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EDGE,JAMES RUSSELL

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)



FITCH,MARKEL LEBRON

1205 BOYNTON DR APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILD NEGLECT



FROST,RYAN PRESTON

5359 HAISTEN COURT APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BEAN, JENNIFER LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BINGHAM, WILLARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BLACK, JANIS LYNN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/22/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI BUMP, PHILIP MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI BUNCH, TOMMIE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CARTER-WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/05/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST CASEY, RIKITA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COOPER, TRONTON BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) COTTON, WILLIAM ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 79

Date of Birth: 01/25/1946

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DAVIS, LISA YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/30/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT DEWS, WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/13/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) DOUTHARD, BRUCE QUARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/12/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EDGE, JAMES RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FITCH, MARKEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILD NEGLECT GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER GOMEZ, ADYLENY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAWKINS, JOSHUA KEITH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUDGINS, KEITH WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/05/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING JOHNSON, ALEXIS AJAYA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KACHEL, MATTHEW PAUL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/17/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA) KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KIDWELL, JEREMY AARON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/23/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCDONALD, HEATH SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE NAPIER, DEMARCUS KEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

ABUSE OF CORPSE

UNLAWFUL EXPORT OF HUMAN REMAINS OCONNELL, BRIAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/26/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, DUSTY DALE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/08/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PINTKA, ERIC STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY RAGSDALE, AHTORIA CHARELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/11/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REESE, JASMIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ROGERS, LENEAL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL LITTERING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROSE, EMBER STARLIGHT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/21/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROSSER, DEVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SANDERS, THEODORE D

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT SMITH, MITCHELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SUMMERS, KODY WADE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/05/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS

PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS

PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TINSLEY, SHANA D

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES TURNER, BOBBY RAY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WALKER, NORMAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WASHINGTON, DOMONIQUE BRIETTE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/15/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WRIGHT, MICHAEL DELANEY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT YARBROUGH, MARY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/25/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



