Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAILEY,SHOCOVIA S
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS,LOGAN BRADLEY
4069 BLUE WATER CIR, APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FROST,RYAN PRESTON
5359 HAISTEN COURT APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
1337 ELY RD Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEMONS,HANNAH NICOLE
466 POST OAK RD RINGGOLD, 307363529
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
4818 MELTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
MIKEL,DESTINY FAITH
5006 CAROL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
OCONNELL,BRIAN KEITH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
2404 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
PHILLIPS,BRITTANY ANN
430 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS,TYRELL MICHAEL
461 CHAPEL DRIVE APOPKA, 32712
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
WATSON,IYSIS RENA
5005 18TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
SPEEDING
Here are the mug shots:
|BEAN, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BINGHAM, WILLARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BLACK, JANIS LYNN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/22/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
|
|BUMP, PHILIP MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|BUNCH, TOMMIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CARTER-WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|CASEY, RIKITA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|COOPER, TRONTON BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|COTTON, WILLIAM ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 79
Date of Birth: 01/25/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DAVIS, LISA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/30/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DEWS, WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|DOUTHARD, BRUCE QUARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EDGE, JAMES RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FITCH, MARKEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
|
|GOMEZ, ADYLENY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARPER, JERRELL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HAWKINS, JOSHUA KEITH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HUDGINS, KEITH WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|JOHNSON, ALEXIS AJAYA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KACHEL, MATTHEW PAUL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)
|
|KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|KIDWELL, JEREMY AARON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCDONALD, HEATH SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|NAPIER, DEMARCUS KEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- ABUSE OF CORPSE
- UNLAWFUL EXPORT OF HUMAN REMAINS
|
|OCONNELL, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/26/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PICKETT, DUSTY DALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PINTKA, ERIC STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|RAGSDALE, AHTORIA CHARELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/11/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REESE, JASMIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ROGERS, LENEAL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ROSE, EMBER STARLIGHT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/21/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROSSER, DEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SANDERS, THEODORE D
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, MITCHELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SUMMERS, KODY WADE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/05/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
- PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
- PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TINSLEY, SHANA D
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, NORMAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WASHINGTON, DOMONIQUE BRIETTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WRIGHT, MICHAEL DELANEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|YARBROUGH, MARY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/25/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|