Latest Headlines

Sheriff Says Hackers Wanted $300,000 Ransom After Attack

  • Friday, May 2, 2025

Sheriff Austin Garrett said Friday that hackers who compromised the office's computer system's and knocked them off the air for over two weeks were asking $300,000 in ransom.

The sheriff said, instead of paying the hackers, county IT and a cyber security firm were able to eventually get the full system restored. yemusis providing a final update on the recent cyber-ransomware event that occurred on the morning of April 14, 2025.

The cost for the work of the security firm was $48,000.

Sheriff Garrett said, “As I stated in my last update issued on Tuesday, all public accessible programs have been restored and as of Thursday, the remaining internal software systems we utilize to connect with local and state law enforcement and government agencies have also been fully restored. In order to bring these systems back online, several internal benchmarks had to be made before those connections could occur.

"Since this incident initially occurred on April 14, our Information Technology staff have worked tirelessly and diligently around the clock to bring our network systems back online. We are fortunate to have such a talented IT team comprised of 13 full and part-time employees whose quick response and collaboration with our cyber security firm helped to mitigate and ultimately recover from this entire incident.

"Just like we have deputies assigned to specialized teams who respond to critical incidents, for our IT team, this was their 'SWAT' call. This incident placed our agency in a crisis and our team’s quick response and expertise proved vital to our recovery. As sheriff, I couldn’t be more proud of them and the talent that we have working in Information Technology Services.

"In the words of my Chief of Staff, Ron Bernard, 'The HCSO IT team worked tirelessly to identify the threat, document, recover systems to full function, and further enhance our protective measures. Their processes pre-event ensured our software was operating as designed and ensured backups were functioning as designed allowing the HCSO to essentially "pick up" where we left off on April 13th.'

"As your Sheriff, I remain committed to the transparency of this office and its service to you. I believe it’s important for you, the taxpayer we serve, to know the costs associated with this incident. While there is no way to quantify the loss of productivity this caused our agency or the inconvenience it may have caused you, I can tell you the demand from the threat actors was $300,000. While we certainly did not entertain paying this, there was an expense of $48,000 incurred for Vendetta, the outside Cyber security firm.

"It is a privilege and honor to serve you as your sheriff and I appreciate the public’s patience and support always.”

Timeline:

April 14, 2025 The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) was victimized with a cyber ransom attempt by bad actors(s). The HCSO Information Technology (IT) Team interrupted their activities and isolated the network.

April 14-16, 2025 The HCSO engaged with a cyber security firm, Vendetta, to isolate, investigate, and recover from the event. Several days were needed to gather forensic intelligence and install additional monitoring software on all systems.

April 17-21, 2025 HCSO Information Technology personnel worked to restore network environment. The process included configuration restoration along with additional hardening of systems.

April 23, 2025 Agency Email became operational

April 23-30, 2025 HCSO Information Technology personnel methodically brought systems online

May 1, 2025 HCSO resumes full operations

Latest Headlines
Woman Leaves Baby In Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 5/2/2025
Sheriff Says Hackers Wanted $300,000 Ransom After Attack
  • Breaking News
  • 5/2/2025
Soon-To-Be-Razed UTC President’s Home Is Full Of History
Soon-To-Be-Razed UTC President’s Home Is Full Of History
  • Breaking News
  • 5/2/2025
Woman Shot While Walking On Tacoa Circle Wednesday Evening
  • Breaking News
  • 5/2/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 5/2/2025
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
  • Government
  • 5/2/2025
Breaking News
Woman Shot While Walking On Tacoa Circle Wednesday Evening
  • 5/2/2025

A woman was shot as she was walking on Tacoa Circle Wednesday evening. Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired in the 5200 block of Tacoa Circle at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. While on the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/2/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAILEY,SHOCOVIA ... more

McLemore Fails To Make Required Debt Service Deposit; Officials Say Lookout Mountain Hotel Still Trending Toward Success
McLemore Fails To Make Required Debt Service Deposit; Officials Say Lookout Mountain Hotel Still Trending Toward Success
  • 5/1/2025

The borrower failed to make a required deposit to a debt service fund on municipal bonds sold to support the 245-room Cloudland hotel on Lookout Mountain, trustee Wilmigton Trust reported in ... more

Breaking News
Multi-Agency Pursuit Originating In Rhea County Ends In Arrest in Hamilton County
Multi-Agency Pursuit Originating In Rhea County Ends In Arrest in Hamilton County
  • 5/1/2025
Former Prisoner In Bosnia Tells Of Atrocities In Case Of East Ridge Man
  • 5/1/2025
Catoosa County Man Convicted in Child Sex Case Following Investigation By Private Anti-Predator Group
Catoosa County Man Convicted in Child Sex Case Following Investigation By Private Anti-Predator Group
  • 5/1/2025
UTC Chancellor Finalists Visit The Campus, Host Forums
UTC Chancellor Finalists Visit The Campus, Host Forums
  • 5/1/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/1/2025
Opinion
A Smarter Model For Federal Spending: Let States Borrow, Not Beg
  • 5/2/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go
  • 5/2/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/2/2025
Enough With The Finger-Pointing
  • 4/30/2025
Antisemitic? Racist? Maybe Not
  • 4/29/2025
Sports
Sikkema Leads Lookouts Over Biscuits
  • 5/2/2025
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Former Moc Quarterback Chase Artopoeus
  • 5/1/2025
16th Seed Chattanooga Beach Volleyball Plays Friday In NCAA Tournament
  • 5/1/2025
Lookouts Shut Out Biscuits To Even Series
  • 5/1/2025
SB Preview: #5 Tennessee Closes Out Regular Season Hosting #2 Texas A&M
  • 5/1/2025
Happenings
Sculpture Fields Dedicates “Best For Last,” Final Monumental Work By John Henry
Sculpture Fields Dedicates “Best For Last,” Final Monumental Work By John Henry
  • 5/1/2025
Red Bank Jubilee Scheduled For May 3 Cancelled
  • 5/2/2025
John Shearer: North Chattanooga Book Club Is Celebrating 125th Anniversary in 2025
John Shearer: North Chattanooga Book Club Is Celebrating 125th Anniversary in 2025
  • 5/1/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Billy Sunday At Dayton
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Billy Sunday At Dayton
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Police Officers Embark On 800-Mile Ride To Honor Fallen Law Enforcement
  • 5/2/2025
Entertainment
Bessie Smith’s Big 9 Music Fest Set For June 21–22
  • 4/30/2025
April 29 Declared Tivoli Theatre Foundation’s Hamilton Day
April 29 Declared Tivoli Theatre Foundation’s Hamilton Day
  • 4/29/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Broker 2
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Broker 2
  • 4/29/2025
J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday
J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday
  • 5/1/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Opinion
A Smarter Model For Federal Spending: Let States Borrow, Not Beg
  • 5/2/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go
  • 5/2/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/2/2025
Dining
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
  • 5/1/2025
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 10
  • 4/28/2025
Business
TVA Reports $6.5 Billion In Operating Revenue Through Second Quarter
  • 5/1/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In April
  • 5/1/2025
Baker Donelson's Craig Penny Elected Shareholder
Baker Donelson's Craig Penny Elected Shareholder
  • 5/1/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2025
Marshal Mize Ford Site On Highway 153 Sold For $9,250,000
  • 5/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Preparing To Sell Your Home Guide
  • 5/1/2025
Student Scene
Dr. Kumar Yelamarthi Named Dean Of UTC’s College Of Engineering And Computer Science
  • 5/1/2025
Lowry To Speak At Lee’s Spring Commencement
Lowry To Speak At Lee’s Spring Commencement
  • 5/1/2025
Carson Scholars Fund To Honor 180 Area Students At Annual Chattanooga Awards Banquet May 4
  • 5/1/2025
Living Well
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
  • 5/2/2025
Erlanger’s Believe Bash Sets New Standard For Community Philanthropy Raising Over $1.67 Million
Erlanger’s Believe Bash Sets New Standard For Community Philanthropy Raising Over $1.67 Million
  • 5/1/2025
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga CNA Passes Boards To Become Certified Medication Aide
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga CNA Passes Boards To Become Certified Medication Aide
  • 5/1/2025
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
  • 5/1/2025
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
  • 4/29/2025
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
Outdoors
Rep. Fleischmann Introduces Bipartisan Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
  • 4/30/2025
CDOT Has Public Meeting On E. 14th Street Bikeway Project Wednesday
  • 4/29/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets May 12
  • 4/29/2025
Travel
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Announces Chattanooga Weekend Highlights
  • 4/30/2025
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: No Question About It, The Struggle Is Real!
Bob Tamasy: No Question About It, The Struggle Is Real!
  • 5/2/2025
Susan Moss To Speak At SCWN Network Marketplace Luncheon May 22
  • 5/1/2025
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
  • 4/29/2025
Obituaries
Charles “Pappy” Dunn
Charles “Pappy” Dunn
  • 5/2/2025
Betty June Matteson Harvey Burns
Betty June Matteson Harvey Burns
  • 5/2/2025
Thomas “Tom” Mason Phillips
Thomas “Tom” Mason Phillips
  • 5/2/2025
Government
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
  • 5/2/2025
HCSO Recognizes National Water Safety Month And National Safe Boating Week
HCSO Recognizes National Water Safety Month And National Safe Boating Week
  • 5/2/2025
Woman Leaves Baby In Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/2/2025