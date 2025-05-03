Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN,ALBERT TYRONE
500 N EDWARDS STREET KALAMAZOO, 49007
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (KALAMAZOO CO, MI)
BARNES,KEVIN EUGENE
1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BINGHAM,WILLARD LEE
8 GARY CIR NATCHEZ, 39120
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAMP,MICHAEL GREENWOOD
58 MARTIN CLEMONS RD RINGGOLD, 30707
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
COLVIN,JAMEEL HAKIM
604 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
COTTON,WILLIAM ROBERT
4213 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
79 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COWAN,BRIAN WONEL
705 HYATTE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FLINCHUM,KATHRYN ROSE
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
FUGUNT,FRANK E
2015 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GADDIS,KENNETH KNOX
6686 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOG, 37421
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
HARRIS,ETHEL LEE
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIO.
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
HARRIS,ETHEL LEE
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO
HARRIS,ETHEL LEE
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HIGGINS,JODY DEWAYNE
9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST
HORTON,BRAVEN TREYVON
1664 GREENDALE WAY #322 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JAMES,DUSTIN BLAKE
503 PITTS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON,ALEXIS AJAYA
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 159 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOSEPH,RICKY LAMAR
4513 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KIDWELL,JEREMY AARON
417 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEWIS,DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE
5241 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LINER,CARLOS RONANDO
6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOGGINS,SHAUN HOLLIS
9337 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
MARQUEZ-GALVAN,KAREM YURIT
4718 SABRINA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MAYNOR,CHRISTOPHER DONN
9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCCLENNON,TOM
2548 4TH AVE 296 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCDANIEL,ANTAVION DESHAWN
2001 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MCKENZIE,TRACEY STEPHAN
2213 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MEDINA-ROBLEDO,JUAN CARLOS
4718 SABRINA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PORTER,ALEXANDRA DENE
201 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REESE,JASMIN
3817 WOODBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIVERS BEACH,MARZJAHN J
1607 DIAMOND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY WITH A P
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AFTER CONVICTION OF CRIME
ROBERTS,RYAN ALEXANDER
219 KERLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ROBINSON,DAVID DURAN
8911 DRAKE PARWAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ROBINSON,DAVID DURAN
8911 DRAKE PARWAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROGERS,LENEAL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDERS,THEODORE D
1400 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
SMITH,MICHAEL JARROD
350 BATTLE BLUFF ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SUMMERS,KODY WADE
130 LODGE POINT RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
UPSHAW,MATTHEW LATRON
1525 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
UPSHAW,MATTHEW LATRON
3413 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (TUNNEL HILL GA)
VINES,CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR
7623 BISHOP DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374163592
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS,SHAWN LEDALE
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVIC***MUST APPEAR**
WILLIAMS,SHAWN LEDALE
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS,SHAWN LEDALE
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON,CONNEL NATHENIAL
915 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374023707
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, ALBERT TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/06/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (KALAMAZOO CO, MI)
|
|BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/01/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CAMP, MICHAEL GREENWOOD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/18/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLVIN, JAMEEL HAKIM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|COWAN, BRIAN WONEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/06/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FUGUNT, FRANK E
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GADDIS, KENNETH KNOX
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 05/03/1956
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, ETHEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/30/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|HEARD, BERNARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/30/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JOSEPH, RICKY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LEWIS, DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LINER, CARLOS RONANDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LOGGINS, SHAUN HOLLIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/11/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARQUEZ-GALVAN, KAREM YURIT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/07/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MCCLENNON, TOM
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MEDINA-ROBLEDO, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PORTER, ALEXANDRA DENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY WITH A P
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AFTER CONVICTION OF CRIME
|
|ROBERTS, RYAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/04/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|ROBINSON, DAVID DURAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, MICHAEL JARROD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
|
|VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WILLIAMS, SHAWN LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVIC***MUST APPEAR**
|