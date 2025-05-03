Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, May 3, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN,ALBERT TYRONE
500 N EDWARDS STREET KALAMAZOO, 49007
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (KALAMAZOO CO, MI)

BARNES,KEVIN EUGENE
1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BINGHAM,WILLARD LEE
8 GARY CIR NATCHEZ, 39120
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CAMP,MICHAEL GREENWOOD
58 MARTIN CLEMONS RD RINGGOLD, 30707
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COLVIN,JAMEEL HAKIM
604 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

COTTON,WILLIAM ROBERT
4213 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
79 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COWAN,BRIAN WONEL
705 HYATTE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

FLINCHUM,KATHRYN ROSE
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY

FUGUNT,FRANK E
2015 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GADDIS,KENNETH KNOX
6686 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOG, 37421
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

HARRIS,ETHEL LEE
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

HARRIS,ETHEL LEE
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO

HARRIS,ETHEL LEE
4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HIGGINS,JODY DEWAYNE
9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST

HORTON,BRAVEN TREYVON
1664 GREENDALE WAY #322 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JAMES,DUSTIN BLAKE
503 PITTS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JOHNSON,ALEXIS AJAYA
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 159 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOSEPH,RICKY LAMAR
4513 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KIDWELL,JEREMY AARON
417 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

LEWIS,DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE
5241 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LINER,CARLOS RONANDO
6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOGGINS,SHAUN HOLLIS
9337 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

MARQUEZ-GALVAN,KAREM YURIT
4718 SABRINA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MAYNOR,CHRISTOPHER DONN
9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCCLENNON,TOM
2548 4TH AVE 296 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCDANIEL,ANTAVION DESHAWN
2001 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MCKENZIE,TRACEY STEPHAN
2213 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MEDINA-ROBLEDO,JUAN CARLOS
4718 SABRINA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PORTER,ALEXANDRA DENE
201 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REESE,JASMIN
3817 WOODBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIVERS BEACH,MARZJAHN J
1607 DIAMOND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY WITH A P
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AFTER CONVICTION OF CRIME

ROBERTS,RYAN ALEXANDER
219 KERLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

ROBINSON,DAVID DURAN
8911 DRAKE PARWAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ROBINSON,DAVID DURAN
8911 DRAKE PARWAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROGERS,LENEAL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SANDERS,THEODORE D
1400 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT

SMITH,MICHAEL JARROD
350 BATTLE BLUFF ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SUMMERS,KODY WADE
130 LODGE POINT RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

UPSHAW,MATTHEW LATRON
1525 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

UPSHAW,MATTHEW LATRON
3413 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (TUNNEL HILL GA)

VINES,CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR
7623 BISHOP DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374163592
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS,SHAWN LEDALE
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVIC***MUST APPEAR**

WILLIAMS,SHAWN LEDALE
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS,SHAWN LEDALE
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON,CONNEL NATHENIAL
915 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374023707
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, ALBERT TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/06/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (KALAMAZOO CO, MI)
BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/01/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CAMP, MICHAEL GREENWOOD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/18/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COLVIN, JAMEEL HAKIM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
COWAN, BRIAN WONEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/06/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUGUNT, FRANK E
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GADDIS, KENNETH KNOX
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 05/03/1956
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, ETHEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/30/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
HEARD, BERNARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST
HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/30/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOSEPH, RICKY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEWIS, DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LINER, CARLOS RONANDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOGGINS, SHAUN HOLLIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/11/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARQUEZ-GALVAN, KAREM YURIT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/07/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCCLENNON, TOM
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MEDINA-ROBLEDO, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PORTER, ALEXANDRA DENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY WITH A P
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AFTER CONVICTION OF CRIME
ROBERTS, RYAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/04/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ROBINSON, DAVID DURAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, MICHAEL JARROD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, SHAWN LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVIC***MUST APPEAR**



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/3/2025
Lee Baseball Loses To 2nd Seeded Valdosta State In Gulf South Conference Opener
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Four Mocs Beach Volleyball Pairs Receive AVCA Top Flight Status
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Government
  • 5/2/2025
Walker Valley Wins District 5-4A Baseball Opner Over McMinn County
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Softball Hosts ETSU In Three Game Regular Season Finale
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/3/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN,ALBERT ... more

Soddy Daisy May Buy Land For Parking For Popular Big Soddy Creek Gulf
  • 5/2/2025

Property that the city of Soddy Daisy purchased in 2014 was for a city park. It is now known as Big Soddy Creek Gulf and has become a well-known hiking and outdoor destination in the area. The ... more

Thunderstorms Bring Flash Flood Warning; Up To 2 Feet Of Water On Hixson Pike
Thunderstorms Bring Flash Flood Warning; Up To 2 Feet Of Water On Hixson Pike
  • 5/2/2025

Local law enforcement reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday that they were responding to multiple flooding related emergencies. Social media pictures and videos showed upwards of two feet of water ... more

Breaking News
School Board Asks Supt. To Find $889,000 In Alternative Cuts; Some Board Members Want Full Request
  • 5/2/2025
Woman Shot While Walking On Tacoa Circle Wednesday Evening
  • 5/2/2025
Officials Moving Ahead With Vine Street Location For New Federal Courthouse Despite Opposition
  • 5/2/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/2/2025
McLemore Fails To Make Required Debt Service Deposit; Officials Say Lookout Mountain Hotel Still Trending Toward Success
McLemore Fails To Make Required Debt Service Deposit; Officials Say Lookout Mountain Hotel Still Trending Toward Success
  • 5/1/2025
Opinion
A Smarter Model For Federal Spending: Let States Borrow, Not Beg
  • 5/2/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go
  • 5/2/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/2/2025
Enough With The Finger-Pointing
  • 4/30/2025
Antisemitic? Racist? Maybe Not
  • 4/29/2025
Sports
Sikkema Leads Lookouts Over Biscuits
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Beach Volleyball Ends Season To Top Seed UCLA, 3-0
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Softball Hosts ETSU In Three Game Regular Season Finale
  • 5/2/2025
Four Mocs Beach Volleyball Pairs Receive AVCA Top Flight Status
  • 5/2/2025
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Former Moc Quarterback Chase Artopoeus
  • 5/1/2025
Happenings
Red Bank Jubilee Scheduled For May 3 Cancelled
  • 5/2/2025
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Dakota Meyer (USMC)
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Dakota Meyer (USMC)
  • 5/2/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Billy Sunday At Dayton
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Billy Sunday At Dayton
  • 5/2/2025
VIDEO: Armed Forces Day Luncheon
  • 5/2/2025
PHOTOS: More From The Armed Forces Day Parade
PHOTOS: More From The Armed Forces Day Parade
  • 5/2/2025
Entertainment
Shenandoah Headlines Dalton Music Festival
  • 5/2/2025
J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday
J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday
  • 5/1/2025
Bessie Smith’s Big 9 Music Fest Set For June 21–22
  • 4/30/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Broker 2
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Broker 2
  • 4/29/2025
Opinion
A Smarter Model For Federal Spending: Let States Borrow, Not Beg
  • 5/2/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go
  • 5/2/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/2/2025
Dining
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
  • 5/1/2025
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 10
  • 4/28/2025
Business
TVA Reports $6.5 Billion In Operating Revenue Through Second Quarter
  • 5/1/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In April
  • 5/1/2025
Baker Donelson's Craig Penny Elected Shareholder
Baker Donelson's Craig Penny Elected Shareholder
  • 5/1/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2025
Marshal Mize Ford Site On Highway 153 Sold For $9,250,000
  • 5/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Preparing To Sell Your Home Guide
  • 5/1/2025
Student Scene
Cleveland Creative Arts Guild Establishes 2 New Scholarships At Lee
Cleveland Creative Arts Guild Establishes 2 New Scholarships At Lee
  • 5/2/2025
Webb Named Lee University's 2025 Presser Award Winner
Webb Named Lee University's 2025 Presser Award Winner
  • 5/2/2025
Lee’s Kirkpatrick Receives TN Nurses Foundation Scholarship
Lee’s Kirkpatrick Receives TN Nurses Foundation Scholarship
  • 5/2/2025
Living Well
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
  • 5/2/2025
Erlanger Health Earns Inaugural BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee Pay-for-Impact Award
  • 5/2/2025
CHI Memorial Earns Elite 'Straight A’ Designation From The Leapfrog Group
CHI Memorial Earns Elite 'Straight A’ Designation From The Leapfrog Group
  • 5/1/2025
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
  • 5/1/2025
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
  • 4/29/2025
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
Outdoors
Rep. Fleischmann Introduces Bipartisan Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
  • 4/30/2025
CDOT Has Public Meeting On E. 14th Street Bikeway Project Wednesday
  • 4/29/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets May 12
  • 4/29/2025
Travel
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Announces Chattanooga Weekend Highlights
  • 4/30/2025
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: No Question About It, The Struggle Is Real!
Bob Tamasy: No Question About It, The Struggle Is Real!
  • 5/2/2025
Susan Moss To Speak At SCWN Network Marketplace Luncheon May 22
  • 5/1/2025
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
  • 4/29/2025
Obituaries
Charles “Pappy” Dunn
Charles “Pappy” Dunn
  • 5/2/2025
Betty June Matteson Harvey Burns
Betty June Matteson Harvey Burns
  • 5/2/2025
Mary Bell Bryant Jones
Mary Bell Bryant Jones
  • 5/2/2025
Government
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
  • 5/2/2025
HCSO Recognizes National Water Safety Month And National Safe Boating Week
HCSO Recognizes National Water Safety Month And National Safe Boating Week
  • 5/2/2025
Woman Leaves Baby In Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/2/2025