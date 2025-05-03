Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALLEN,ALBERT TYRONE

500 N EDWARDS STREET KALAMAZOO, 49007

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (KALAMAZOO CO, MI)



BARNES,KEVIN EUGENE

1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BINGHAM,WILLARD LEE

8 GARY CIR NATCHEZ, 39120

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CAMP,MICHAEL GREENWOOD

58 MARTIN CLEMONS RD RINGGOLD, 30707

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COLVIN,JAMEEL HAKIM

604 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



COTTON,WILLIAM ROBERT

4213 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

79 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COWAN,BRIAN WONEL

705 HYATTE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



FLINCHUM,KATHRYN ROSE

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY



FUGUNT,FRANK E

2015 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GADDIS,KENNETH KNOX

6686 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOG, 37421

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



HARRIS,ETHEL LEE

4302 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIO.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, ALBERT TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 05/06/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (KALAMAZOO CO, MI) BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/01/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CAMP, MICHAEL GREENWOOD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/18/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COLVIN, JAMEEL HAKIM

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE COWAN, BRIAN WONEL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/06/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUGUNT, FRANK E

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/18/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GADDIS, KENNETH KNOX

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 05/03/1956

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, ETHEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 07/30/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING HEARD, BERNARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/16/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/16/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST

HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/11/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/30/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOSEPH, RICKY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LEWIS, DEMETRICUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/08/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LINER, CARLOS RONANDO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/14/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOGGINS, SHAUN HOLLIS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/11/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARQUEZ-GALVAN, KAREM YURIT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/07/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MCCLENNON, TOM

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 06/19/1959

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/02/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MEDINA-ROBLEDO, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PORTER, ALEXANDRA DENE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE

EVADING ARREST

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY WITH A P

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AFTER CONVICTION OF CRIME ROBERTS, RYAN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/04/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY ROBINSON, DAVID DURAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/08/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, MICHAEL JARROD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, SHAWN LEDALE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVIC***MUST APPEAR**



