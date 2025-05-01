J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday

Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster J.R. “Jim” Reynolds had a surprise waiting for him on Thursday morning.

He should have known something might be up on the 45th anniversary of his employment with WGOW Radio and also his 70th birthday.

A large on air birthday party was held at the Big Bad Breakfast Restaurant on Manufacturers Road on the North Shore with several hundred of his friends participating.

Guests included his family, daughters and grandchildren, who surprised and packed the eatery during a live on the air broadcast from 6-10. The show featured Jim Reynolds, his co–host Jed Mescon and producer Natalie Gard.

Mr. Reynolds said it was a total surprise, saying, "I knew nothing about this. I realized something was up when friends started coming into the restaurant after the show started."

Mr. Reynolds said that Jed had told him the live broadcast would focus on North Chattanooga and the North Shore revival.

Present to help celebrate the event were also dozens of his friends including, WGOW employees, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, UTC Basketball Coach Dan Earl, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett, Hamilton Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean, Retired City Court Judge Russell Bean, WDEF TV morning anchor Chip Chapman, Retired TV News anchor Mike Dunne, retired broadcaster Ben Cagle, the voice of the Lookouts Larry Ward, several UTC coaches and assistant coaches, UTC players, historian and broadcaster Jennifer Crutchfield, retired CPT Mickey McCamish, Television News Anchor David Carroll and Mr. Reynolds' close friend Polly.

In addition to being co–host on Talk Radio’s Morning Show, Mr. Reynolds is the voice of the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga Mocs and broadcasts both the football and basketball games.

Mr. Reynolds recently broadcast the UTC Mocs' NIT Championship win.