Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy May Buy Land For Parking For Popular Big Soddy Creek Gulf

  • Friday, May 2, 2025
  • Gail Perry

Property that the city of Soddy Daisy purchased in 2014 was for a city park. It is now known as Big Soddy Creek Gulf and has become a well-known hiking and outdoor destination in the area. The 285-acre park has an easy, flat, three-and-a-half-mile roundtrip trail that mostly follows the creek and an old railroad bed. There are several swimming holes in the creek and scenic views. There has been an increase in visitors to the park each year and that has resulted in a lack of parking.

The city is trying to create another parking lot in order to get the overflow cars off the road and a bridge. But to do that Soddy Daisy will need to buy more land. Property that has been identified near the park is about two acres that are wooded, sloping land that is expected to hold around 25-30 parking places once the land is cleared and graded. This is the second time that parking will be expanded for the park. The first time the city bought a house and replaced it with a lot.

Originally, the main route up the Cumberland Plateau from Soddy Daisy was Jones Gap Road. When State Road 111 was built 30 years ago, it replaced that section of Jones Gap Road and at that time Soddy Daisy abandoned the right-of-way it owned along the road. It was given to the owner of the adjacent property.

Now the city is trying to buy that property back to be used for the parking lot. The current owner, Jesse Crooks, has put a much higher price on the land than the $5,000 per acre value put on it by the city’s appraiser. At the council meeting Thursday night the commissioners voted to authorize City Attorney Sam Elliott to proceed with a condemnation of the property, which will allow Soddy Daisy to purchase it by eminent domain, which can be done if the owner is given a fair price and the property is for public use.

City Attorney Elloitt will move forward with the acquisition. The city is offering to buy two acres for $10,399 and give Mr. Crooks right-of-way to provide access to his property. That would put the parking lot along the property line on one side of the Crooks' property and not divide the remaining land he owns.  

An ordinance amendment relating to shipping containers used for accessory buildings became final after the second vote on it at the commission meeting. The planning commission had recommended they be allowed in certain locations including residential property with lot sizes over one acre. They also will be allowed in manufacturing zones and in the city’s industrial park. Conditions will include that they have to be painted, have no lettering and no rust. The ordinance also specifies they have to be put behind a principal structure on the property and the distance from property lines. There was no opposition from the public at the first reading of the ordinance and no discussion by the commissioners before the second and final vote which will allow them.

The fee schedule was also amended to accommodate these containers used as accessory buildings. The change requires the owner of a shipping container to obtain a permit from the city whether it is on residential or commercial property. The city will send letters to owners notifying of the new permit requirements and post the information on the city’s Facebook page and website. Neighbors can also notify the city of their presence or owners can self-report.

Commissioner Steve Everett reported that the city continues to  grow as evidenced by the sale of over $2 million in residential building permits in April.

He and the other commissioners thanked Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful for the recycling event that was held recently. Several commissioners cited the trailer for recycling old tires and electronics that was especially helpful with vehicles lined up to use it.

Latest Headlines
Four Mocs Beach Volleyball Pairs Receive AVCA Top Flight Status
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Government
  • 5/2/2025
Walker Valley Wins District 5-4A Baseball Opner Over McMinn County
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Softball Hosts ETSU In Three Game Regular Season Finale
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga FC Hosts Philadelphia Union II Saturday Night
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Beach Volleyball Ends Season To Top Seed UCLA, 3-0
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/3/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN,ALBERT ... more

Soddy Daisy May Buy Land For Parking For Popular Big Soddy Creek Gulf
  • 5/2/2025

Property that the city of Soddy Daisy purchased in 2014 was for a city park. It is now known as Big Soddy Creek Gulf and has become a well-known hiking and outdoor destination in the area. The ... more

School Board Asks Supt. To Find $889,000 In Alternative Cuts; Some Board Members Want Full Request
  • 5/2/2025

County School Board Chairman Joe Smith has asked Supt. Justin Robertson to find $898,000 in alternative budget reductions while sparing cuts to school nurses, magnet school busing, the school ... more

Breaking News
Sheriff Says Hackers Wanted $300,000 Ransom After Attack
  • 5/2/2025
Woman Shot While Walking On Tacoa Circle Wednesday Evening
  • 5/2/2025
Officials Moving Ahead With Vine Street Location For New Federal Courthouse Despite Opposition
  • 5/2/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/2/2025
McLemore Fails To Make Required Debt Service Deposit; Officials Say Lookout Mountain Hotel Still Trending Toward Success
McLemore Fails To Make Required Debt Service Deposit; Officials Say Lookout Mountain Hotel Still Trending Toward Success
  • 5/1/2025
Opinion
A Smarter Model For Federal Spending: Let States Borrow, Not Beg
  • 5/2/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go
  • 5/2/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/2/2025
Enough With The Finger-Pointing
  • 4/30/2025
Antisemitic? Racist? Maybe Not
  • 4/29/2025
Sports
Sikkema Leads Lookouts Over Biscuits
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Beach Volleyball Ends Season To Top Seed UCLA, 3-0
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Softball Hosts ETSU In Three Game Regular Season Finale
  • 5/2/2025
Four Mocs Beach Volleyball Pairs Receive AVCA Top Flight Status
  • 5/2/2025
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Former Moc Quarterback Chase Artopoeus
  • 5/1/2025
Happenings
Red Bank Jubilee Scheduled For May 3 Cancelled
  • 5/2/2025
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Dakota Meyer (USMC)
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Dakota Meyer (USMC)
  • 5/2/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Billy Sunday At Dayton
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Billy Sunday At Dayton
  • 5/2/2025
PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day Parade
PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day Parade
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Police Officers Embark On 800-Mile Ride To Honor Fallen Law Enforcement
  • 5/2/2025
Entertainment
Shenandoah Headlines Dalton Music Festival
  • 5/2/2025
J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday
J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday
  • 5/1/2025
Bessie Smith’s Big 9 Music Fest Set For June 21–22
  • 4/30/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Broker 2
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Broker 2
  • 4/29/2025
Opinion
A Smarter Model For Federal Spending: Let States Borrow, Not Beg
  • 5/2/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go
  • 5/2/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/2/2025
Dining
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
  • 5/1/2025
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 10
  • 4/28/2025
Business
TVA Reports $6.5 Billion In Operating Revenue Through Second Quarter
  • 5/1/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In April
  • 5/1/2025
Baker Donelson's Craig Penny Elected Shareholder
Baker Donelson's Craig Penny Elected Shareholder
  • 5/1/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2025
Marshal Mize Ford Site On Highway 153 Sold For $9,250,000
  • 5/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Preparing To Sell Your Home Guide
  • 5/1/2025
Student Scene
Cleveland Creative Arts Guild Establishes 2 New Scholarships At Lee
Cleveland Creative Arts Guild Establishes 2 New Scholarships At Lee
  • 5/2/2025
Webb Named Lee University's 2025 Presser Award Winner
Webb Named Lee University's 2025 Presser Award Winner
  • 5/2/2025
Lee’s Kirkpatrick Receives TN Nurses Foundation Scholarship
Lee’s Kirkpatrick Receives TN Nurses Foundation Scholarship
  • 5/2/2025
Living Well
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
  • 5/2/2025
Erlanger Health Earns Inaugural BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee Pay-for-Impact Award
  • 5/2/2025
CHI Memorial Earns Elite 'Straight A’ Designation From The Leapfrog Group
CHI Memorial Earns Elite 'Straight A’ Designation From The Leapfrog Group
  • 5/1/2025
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
  • 5/1/2025
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
  • 4/29/2025
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
Outdoors
Rep. Fleischmann Introduces Bipartisan Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
  • 4/30/2025
CDOT Has Public Meeting On E. 14th Street Bikeway Project Wednesday
  • 4/29/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets May 12
  • 4/29/2025
Travel
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Announces Chattanooga Weekend Highlights
  • 4/30/2025
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: No Question About It, The Struggle Is Real!
Bob Tamasy: No Question About It, The Struggle Is Real!
  • 5/2/2025
Susan Moss To Speak At SCWN Network Marketplace Luncheon May 22
  • 5/1/2025
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
  • 4/29/2025
Obituaries
Charles “Pappy” Dunn
Charles “Pappy” Dunn
  • 5/2/2025
Betty June Matteson Harvey Burns
Betty June Matteson Harvey Burns
  • 5/2/2025
Mary Bell Bryant Jones
Mary Bell Bryant Jones
  • 5/2/2025
Government
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
  • 5/2/2025
HCSO Recognizes National Water Safety Month And National Safe Boating Week
HCSO Recognizes National Water Safety Month And National Safe Boating Week
  • 5/2/2025
Woman Leaves Baby In Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/2/2025