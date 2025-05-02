Soddy Daisy May Buy Land For Parking For Popular Big Soddy Creek Gulf

Property that the city of Soddy Daisy purchased in 2014 was for a city park. It is now known as Big Soddy Creek Gulf and has become a well-known hiking and outdoor destination in the area. The 285-acre park has an easy, flat, three-and-a-half-mile roundtrip trail that mostly follows the creek and an old railroad bed. There are several swimming holes in the creek and scenic views. There has been an increase in visitors to the park each year and that has resulted in a lack of parking.

The city is trying to create another parking lot in order to get the overflow cars off the road and a bridge. But to do that Soddy Daisy will need to buy more land. Property that has been identified near the park is about two acres that are wooded, sloping land that is expected to hold around 25-30 parking places once the land is cleared and graded. This is the second time that parking will be expanded for the park. The first time the city bought a house and replaced it with a lot.

Originally, the main route up the Cumberland Plateau from Soddy Daisy was Jones Gap Road. When State Road 111 was built 30 years ago, it replaced that section of Jones Gap Road and at that time Soddy Daisy abandoned the right-of-way it owned along the road. It was given to the owner of the adjacent property.

Now the city is trying to buy that property back to be used for the parking lot. The current owner, Jesse Crooks, has put a much higher price on the land than the $5,000 per acre value put on it by the city’s appraiser. At the council meeting Thursday night the commissioners voted to authorize City Attorney Sam Elliott to proceed with a condemnation of the property, which will allow Soddy Daisy to purchase it by eminent domain, which can be done if the owner is given a fair price and the property is for public use.

City Attorney Elloitt will move forward with the acquisition. The city is offering to buy two acres for $10,399 and give Mr. Crooks right-of-way to provide access to his property. That would put the parking lot along the property line on one side of the Crooks' property and not divide the remaining land he owns.

An ordinance amendment relating to shipping containers used for accessory buildings became final after the second vote on it at the commission meeting. The planning commission had recommended they be allowed in certain locations including residential property with lot sizes over one acre. They also will be allowed in manufacturing zones and in the city’s industrial park. Conditions will include that they have to be painted, have no lettering and no rust. The ordinance also specifies they have to be put behind a principal structure on the property and the distance from property lines. There was no opposition from the public at the first reading of the ordinance and no discussion by the commissioners before the second and final vote which will allow them.

The fee schedule was also amended to accommodate these containers used as accessory buildings. The change requires the owner of a shipping container to obtain a permit from the city whether it is on residential or commercial property. The city will send letters to owners notifying of the new permit requirements and post the information on the city’s Facebook page and website. Neighbors can also notify the city of their presence or owners can self-report.

Commissioner Steve Everett reported that the city continues to grow as evidenced by the sale of over $2 million in residential building permits in April.

He and the other commissioners thanked Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful for the recycling event that was held recently. Several commissioners cited the trailer for recycling old tires and electronics that was especially helpful with vehicles lined up to use it.