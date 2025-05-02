Woman Shot While Walking On Tacoa Circle Wednesday Evening

A woman was shot as she was walking on Tacoa Circle Wednesday evening.Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired in the 5200 block of Tacoa Circle at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. While on the scene, the officers were informed a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot injury. When the officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 50-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.The preliminary investigation shows the woman was walking in the 5200 block of Tacoa Circle when she heard gunshots, then realized she was shot.This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.