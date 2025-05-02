Latest Headlines

Thunderstorms Bring Flash Flood Warning; Up To 2 Feet Of Water On Hixson Pike

  • Friday, May 2, 2025
High water at Highway 153 and Hamill Road
photo by Heather Patterson

Local law enforcement reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday that they were responding to multiple flooding related emergencies.

Social media pictures and videos showed upwards of two feet of water on Hixson Pike.

Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the last three hours due to
thunderstorms. Flash flooding is expected to continue.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chattanooga, Soddy Daisy, Signal Mountain, Walden, Lakesite, Ridgeside, Fairmount, Harrison, Red Bank, Falling Water, Middle Valley, East Ridge, North Chickamauga Creek Gorge, Lookout Mountain, Harrison Bay State Park and Mowbray Mountain.

Authorities said, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.

Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles."

Four Mocs Beach Volleyball Pairs Receive AVCA Top Flight Status
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Government
  • 5/2/2025
Walker Valley Wins District 5-4A Baseball Opner Over McMinn County
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Softball Hosts ETSU In Three Game Regular Season Finale
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga FC Hosts Philadelphia Union II Saturday Night
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Beach Volleyball Ends Season To Top Seed UCLA, 3-0
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2025
Soddy Daisy May Buy Land For Parking For Popular Big Soddy Creek Gulf
  • 5/2/2025

Property that the city of Soddy Daisy purchased in 2014 was for a city park. It is now known as Big Soddy Creek Gulf and has become a well-known hiking and outdoor destination in the area. The ... more

School Board Asks Supt. To Find $889,000 In Alternative Cuts; Some Board Members Want Full Request
  • 5/2/2025

County School Board Chairman Joe Smith has asked Supt. Justin Robertson to find $898,000 in alternative budget reductions while sparing cuts to school nurses, magnet school busing, the school ... more

Sheriff Says Hackers Wanted $300,000 Ransom After Attack
  • 5/2/2025

Sheriff Austin Garrett said Friday that hackers who compromised the office's computer system's and knocked them off the air for over two weeks were asking $300,000 in ransom. The sheriff said, ... more

Woman Shot While Walking On Tacoa Circle Wednesday Evening
  • 5/2/2025
Officials Moving Ahead With Vine Street Location For New Federal Courthouse Despite Opposition
  • 5/2/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/2/2025
McLemore Fails To Make Required Debt Service Deposit; Officials Say Lookout Mountain Hotel Still Trending Toward Success
  • 5/1/2025
Multi-Agency Pursuit Originating In Rhea County Ends In Arrest in Hamilton County
  • 5/1/2025
A Smarter Model For Federal Spending: Let States Borrow, Not Beg
  • 5/2/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go
  • 5/2/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/2/2025
Enough With The Finger-Pointing
  • 4/30/2025
Antisemitic? Racist? Maybe Not
  • 4/29/2025
Sikkema Leads Lookouts Over Biscuits
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Beach Volleyball Ends Season To Top Seed UCLA, 3-0
Mocs Softball Hosts ETSU In Three Game Regular Season Finale
  • 5/2/2025
Four Mocs Beach Volleyball Pairs Receive AVCA Top Flight Status
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sign Former Moc Quarterback Chase Artopoeus
  • 5/1/2025
Red Bank Jubilee Scheduled For May 3 Cancelled
  • 5/2/2025
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Dakota Meyer (USMC)
  • 5/2/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Billy Sunday At Dayton
  • 5/2/2025
PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day Parade
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Police Officers Embark On 800-Mile Ride To Honor Fallen Law Enforcement
  • 5/2/2025
Shenandoah Headlines Dalton Music Festival
  • 5/2/2025
J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday
  • 5/1/2025
Bessie Smith’s Big 9 Music Fest Set For June 21–22
  • 4/30/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Broker 2
  • 4/29/2025
A Smarter Model For Federal Spending: Let States Borrow, Not Beg
  • 5/2/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/2/2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
  • 5/1/2025
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 10
  • 4/28/2025
TVA Reports $6.5 Billion In Operating Revenue Through Second Quarter
  • 5/1/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In April
  • 5/1/2025
Baker Donelson's Craig Penny Elected Shareholder
  • 5/1/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2025
Marshal Mize Ford Site On Highway 153 Sold For $9,250,000
  • 5/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Preparing To Sell Your Home Guide
  • 5/1/2025
Cleveland Creative Arts Guild Establishes 2 New Scholarships At Lee
  • 5/2/2025
Webb Named Lee University's 2025 Presser Award Winner
  • 5/2/2025
Lee’s Kirkpatrick Receives TN Nurses Foundation Scholarship
  • 5/2/2025
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
  • 5/2/2025
Erlanger Health Earns Inaugural BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee Pay-for-Impact Award
  • 5/2/2025
CHI Memorial Earns Elite 'Straight A’ Designation From The Leapfrog Group
  • 5/1/2025
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
  • 5/1/2025
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
  • 4/29/2025
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
Rep. Fleischmann Introduces Bipartisan Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
  • 4/30/2025
CDOT Has Public Meeting On E. 14th Street Bikeway Project Wednesday
  • 4/29/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets May 12
  • 4/29/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Announces Chattanooga Weekend Highlights
  • 4/30/2025
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Bob Tamasy: No Question About It, The Struggle Is Real!
  • 5/2/2025
Susan Moss To Speak At SCWN Network Marketplace Luncheon May 22
  • 5/1/2025
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
  • 4/29/2025
Charles “Pappy” Dunn
  • 5/2/2025
Betty June Matteson Harvey Burns
  • 5/2/2025
Mary Bell Bryant Jones
  • 5/2/2025
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
  • 5/2/2025
HCSO Recognizes National Water Safety Month And National Safe Boating Week
  • 5/2/2025
Woman Leaves Baby In Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/2/2025