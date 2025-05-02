Thunderstorms Bring Flash Flood Warning; Up To 2 Feet Of Water On Hixson Pike

Local law enforcement reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday that they were responding to multiple flooding related emergencies.

Social media pictures and videos showed upwards of two feet of water on Hixson Pike.

Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the last three hours due to

thunderstorms. Flash flooding is expected to continue.



Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chattanooga, Soddy Daisy, Signal Mountain, Walden, Lakesite, Ridgeside, Fairmount, Harrison, Red Bank, Falling Water, Middle Valley, East Ridge, North Chickamauga Creek Gorge, Lookout Mountain, Harrison Bay State Park and Mowbray Mountain.



Authorities said, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.

Most flooddeaths occur in vehicles."