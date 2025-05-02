East Ridge Man Charged With Terrorizing Prisoners During Bosnian War Is Found Not Guilty

An East Ridge Man charged in Chattanooga Federal Court with terrorizing prisoners during the Bosnian civil war has been found not guilty of all charges.

The jury deliberated on Friday afternoon before finding in favor of Sead Miljkovic, who adopted the last name Dukic after coming to the U.S.

Miljkovic was charged with three counts of inflicting torture on prisoners under his supervision as well as passport fraud. If convicted, he faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.

He was represented by attorneys Bryan Hoss and Logan Davis.

Two men had come 5,600 miles from Bosnia to testify that Miljkovic beat them while they were on work details at the Stari Grad medieval castle three decades ago.