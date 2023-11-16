Latest Headlines

Crime Victims Can Sign Up For Notifications Of Court Dates For Those Charged With Crimes

  • Thursday, November 16, 2023

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean on Thursday announced a partnership with VINE Court (a division of Equifax) for an automated system that will notify the registered victims of crimes as to the court dates of those charged with those crimes. 

He said, "If you or someone you know is the victim of a crime and someone is arrested for that crime, you can register online and be notified of every court appearance for that defendant. 

"Registering is simple and only takes a few minutes.  On the Hamilton County Criminal Court website there is a link and a QR code for those that are more tech savvy, or just go to www.vinelink.com.  Once registered you will receive notification anytime there is a court appearance scheduled or changed for the defendant in that case.  Your information is secure and will not be sold or distributed to any other entities."  

Criminal Court Clerk Dean said, "Hamilton County is proud to be the first county in the state of Tennessee with an independent court reporting system that is partnered with VINE Courts.  VINE Courts has already proven to be a success in 14 states.

"This component is strictly Victim Notification of court appearances.  Tennessee SAVIN, also a division of Equifax, already tracks and makes notifications regarding the custody status of offenders and is in all 95 Tennessee Counties.  This partnership with Sheriffs has proven to be very successful for the past 10 years."

Key things to note:

  • 1-No cost to Hamilton County or the Court Clerk’s office.
  • 2-Victims must register for the service.
  • 3-Your information will be secure and will not be shared.
  • 4-Notifications are flexible and can be made through text, email, telephone, TTY/TDD or the app, depending on the registrant’s preference.
  • 5-A registrant can opt out at anytime.
  • 6-Hamilton County is the first county in Tennessee that is on an independent court reporting system to go live with this.
 

 

Latest Headlines
Crime Victims Can Sign Up For Notifications Of Court Dates For Those Charged With Crimes
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanoogan.com Playoff Prep Picks - Week #3
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/16/2023
BOWLING ROUND-UP: Wednesday, November 15th
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/16/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
  • Sports
  • 11/16/2023
Jacksonville Transportation Authority COO Charles Frazier To Head CARTA
Jacksonville Transportation Authority COO Charles Frazier To Head CARTA
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband
HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Breaking News
Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/16/2023

Scenic, historic Lookout Mountain is featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being ... more

Crime Victims Can Sign Up For Notifications Of Court Dates For Those Charged With Crimes
  • 11/16/2023

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean on Thursday announced a partnership with VINE Court (a division of Equifax) for an automated system that will notify the registered victims of crimes as to the ... more

HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband
HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband
  • 11/16/2023

Hamilton County law enforcement officers seized $28k worth of narcotics, firearms and other contraband from a residence after serving a search warrant on Brandon Eberhardt on Wednesday. Detectives ... more

Breaking News
Monteagle Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of Underage Female
  • 11/16/2023
Police Blotter: $12,000 Penny Left In Unlocked Vehicle Overnight Is Stolen; Woman's Friend Not Returning Her Mail
  • 11/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/16/2023
Remembering The JFK Assassination 60 Years Later
  • 11/15/2023
County Commission Diverts $1,050,000 To School Athletic Projects; Approve Fixed LPRs
County Commission Diverts $1,050,000 To School Athletic Projects; Approve Fixed LPRs
  • 11/15/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Grand Jury Report 1968
  • 11/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
  • 11/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
  • 11/15/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
  • 11/16/2023
UTC Women Roll Past Tennessee Tech In 70-45 Win
  • 11/15/2023
UTC Prepares For Trip to Eighth Ranked Alabama
  • 11/15/2023
Mocs Wrestling Signs Georgia Prep Standout
  • 11/15/2023
Happenings
Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade Set For Sunday, Dec. 3
  • 11/15/2023
Author Kelsey Paulson Awarded The Literacy Champion Award By DAR
Author Kelsey Paulson Awarded The Literacy Champion Award By DAR
  • 11/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Asian Lantern Festival
  • 11/16/2023
David Carroll To Host Book Signing Nov. 18 At Food City In Hixson
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Sir Charles Jones Is Headliner For Thanksgiving Blues Bash
  • 11/15/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas Dec. 3
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas Dec. 3
  • 11/15/2023
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts Saturday
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts Saturday
  • 11/15/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Business/Government
Georgia’s Unemployment Remains Unchanged As Labor Force Reaches Record Highs
  • 11/16/2023
10th Annual "Opportunities In Energy" Showcases Statewide Leaders And The Future Of Energy Innovation In Tennessee
  • 11/15/2023
Major Cecil Smith Bridge Dedicated
Major Cecil Smith Bridge Dedicated
  • 11/15/2023
Real Estate
New Expo Will Showcase Construction Careers For High School Students
  • 11/14/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
UTC Chancellor To Discuss New Initiative Benefiting Rural Education At National Conference In Chattanooga
  • 11/15/2023
Living Well
Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Chattanooga Announces The Launch Of Big Futures Program To Serve Youth Beyond Age 18
Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Chattanooga Announces The Launch Of Big Futures Program To Serve Youth Beyond Age 18
  • 11/15/2023
The Salvation Army Calls For Volunteer Bellringers To Support The Annual Red Kettle Campaign
  • 11/15/2023
Shine A Light On Lung Cancer Events Highlights Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Shine A Light On Lung Cancer Events Highlights Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • 11/15/2023
Memories
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
  • 11/16/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Linda Jane Lindsay Grider
Linda Jane Lindsay Grider
  • 11/16/2023
Brian Michael Gallagher
Brian Michael Gallagher
  • 11/15/2023
Betty Jean Payne
Betty Jean Payne
  • 11/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Linda Faye (Cleveland)
Smith, Linda Faye (Cleveland)
  • 11/16/2023
Massengale, Audrey Lucille (Trenton)
Massengale, Audrey Lucille (Trenton)
  • 11/16/2023
Stancel, Marie McMahan (Rising Fawn)
Stancel, Marie McMahan (Rising Fawn)
  • 11/16/2023