Latest Headlines

HCSO SWAT Responds To Assault On Charbell Street

  • Saturday, May 3, 2025

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 6580 block of Charbell Street Friday at 10:30 p.m. to investigate a domestic incident. Deputies found the suspect, Zachariah Legate, had committed aggravated assault against a victim. Police also found that Legate had thrown rocks at the victim’s car and struck the victim’s dog with a rake.

Additionally, active warrants were confirmed for Legate, including two counts of harassment and a failure to appear in court.

It was said Legate barricaded himself inside the residence, refused to come out, and made several threatening statements towards responding deputies. As a result, HCSO SWAT was notified and responded to the scene.

After an additional warrant was obtained, SWAT entered the residence and took Legate into custody. He resisted arrest and declined to allow the staged EMS crew at the scene to evaluate him. Legate was then transported to a local medical facility for review.

Following the investigation, in addition to his outstanding warrants, Legate will be charged with the following: aggravated assault, simple assault, cruelty to animals, evading arrest and resisting arrest. 

Pending the outcome of the investigation, additional charges may be issued, including potential charges of assault against responding deputies.

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: 2025 Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic At Avalon
  • Sports
  • 5/3/2025
HCSO SWAT Responds To Assault On Charbell Street
HCSO SWAT Responds To Assault On Charbell Street
  • Breaking News
  • 5/3/2025
PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day By Shelia Harding Cannon
  • Breaking News
  • 5/3/2025
Series Schedule Adjusted After Friday Opener vs. Auburn Suspended Due To Weather
  • Sports
  • 5/3/2025
#5 Lady Vols Win Game 1 Of Doubleheader, Game 2 Suspended
  • Sports
  • 5/3/2025
Lookouts Pitching Dominates Again In Third Straight Win
  • Sports
  • 5/3/2025
Breaking News
HCSO SWAT Responds To Assault On Charbell Street
HCSO SWAT Responds To Assault On Charbell Street
  • 5/3/2025

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 6580 block of Charbell Street Friday at 10:30 p.m. to investigate a domestic incident. Deputies found the suspect, Zachariah Legate, had ... more

PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day By Shelia Harding Cannon
  • 5/3/2025

more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/3/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN,ALBERT ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy May Buy Land For Parking For Popular Big Soddy Creek Gulf
  • 5/2/2025
Thunderstorms Bring Flash Flood Warning; Up To 2 Feet Of Water On Hixson Pike
Thunderstorms Bring Flash Flood Warning; Up To 2 Feet Of Water On Hixson Pike
  • 5/2/2025
School Board Asks Supt. To Find $889,000 In Alternative Cuts; Some Board Members Want Full Request
  • 5/2/2025
Woman Shot While Walking On Tacoa Circle Wednesday Evening
  • 5/2/2025
Officials Moving Ahead With Vine Street Location For New Federal Courthouse Despite Opposition
  • 5/2/2025
Opinion
Thank You, Attorney Taylor
  • 5/3/2025
What About Our Due Process?
  • 5/3/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go
  • 5/2/2025
A Smarter Model For Federal Spending: Let States Borrow, Not Beg
  • 5/2/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/2/2025
Sports
Lookouts Pitching Dominates Again In Third Straight Win
  • 5/3/2025
#5 Lady Vols Win Game 1 Of Doubleheader, Game 2 Suspended
  • 5/3/2025
Series Schedule Adjusted After Friday Opener vs. Auburn Suspended Due To Weather
  • 5/3/2025
Sikkema Leads Lookouts Over Biscuits
  • 5/2/2025
Mocs Beach Volleyball Ends Season To Top Seed UCLA, 3-0
  • 5/2/2025
Happenings
Red Bank Jubilee Scheduled For May 3 Cancelled
  • 5/2/2025
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Dakota Meyer (USMC)
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Dakota Meyer (USMC)
  • 5/2/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Billy Sunday At Dayton
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Billy Sunday At Dayton
  • 5/2/2025
HES Hosts 4th Annual ROCK ON At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon May 10
HES Hosts 4th Annual ROCK ON At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon May 10
  • 5/3/2025
VIDEO: Armed Forces Day Luncheon
  • 5/2/2025
Entertainment
Shenandoah Headlines Dalton Music Festival
  • 5/2/2025
J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday
J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday
  • 5/1/2025
Bessie Smith’s Big 9 Music Fest Set For June 21–22
  • 4/30/2025
Indie Rocker Jason Lyles Drops New Single “On Fire” May 9
Indie Rocker Jason Lyles Drops New Single “On Fire” May 9
  • 5/3/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Opinion
Thank You, Attorney Taylor
  • 5/3/2025
What About Our Due Process?
  • 5/3/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go
  • 5/2/2025
Dining
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
  • 5/1/2025
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 10
  • 4/28/2025
Business
TVA Reports $6.5 Billion In Operating Revenue Through Second Quarter
  • 5/1/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In April
  • 5/1/2025
Baker Donelson's Craig Penny Elected Shareholder
Baker Donelson's Craig Penny Elected Shareholder
  • 5/1/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2025
Marshal Mize Ford Site On Highway 153 Sold For $9,250,000
  • 5/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Preparing To Sell Your Home Guide
  • 5/1/2025
Student Scene
Cleveland Creative Arts Guild Establishes 2 New Scholarships At Lee
Cleveland Creative Arts Guild Establishes 2 New Scholarships At Lee
  • 5/2/2025
Webb Named Lee University's 2025 Presser Award Winner
Webb Named Lee University's 2025 Presser Award Winner
  • 5/2/2025
Lee’s Kirkpatrick Receives TN Nurses Foundation Scholarship
Lee’s Kirkpatrick Receives TN Nurses Foundation Scholarship
  • 5/2/2025
Living Well
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
  • 5/2/2025
Erlanger Health Earns Inaugural BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee Pay-for-Impact Award
  • 5/2/2025
CHI Memorial Earns Elite 'Straight A’ Designation From The Leapfrog Group
CHI Memorial Earns Elite 'Straight A’ Designation From The Leapfrog Group
  • 5/1/2025
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
  • 5/1/2025
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
  • 4/29/2025
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
Outdoors
Rep. Fleischmann Introduces Bipartisan Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
  • 4/30/2025
CDOT Has Public Meeting On E. 14th Street Bikeway Project Wednesday
  • 4/29/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets May 12
  • 4/29/2025
Travel
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Announces Chattanooga Weekend Highlights
  • 4/30/2025
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: No Question About It, The Struggle Is Real!
Bob Tamasy: No Question About It, The Struggle Is Real!
  • 5/2/2025
Susan Moss To Speak At SCWN Network Marketplace Luncheon May 22
  • 5/1/2025
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
  • 4/29/2025
Obituaries
Charles “Pappy” Dunn
Charles “Pappy” Dunn
  • 5/2/2025
Betty June Matteson Harvey Burns
Betty June Matteson Harvey Burns
  • 5/2/2025
Mary Bell Bryant Jones
Mary Bell Bryant Jones
  • 5/2/2025
Government
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
  • 5/2/2025
HCSO Recognizes National Water Safety Month And National Safe Boating Week
HCSO Recognizes National Water Safety Month And National Safe Boating Week
  • 5/2/2025
Woman Leaves Baby In Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/2/2025