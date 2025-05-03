HCSO SWAT Responds To Assault On Charbell Street

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 6580 block of Charbell Street Friday at 10:30 p.m. to investigate a domestic incident. Deputies found the suspect, Zachariah Legate, had committed aggravated assault against a victim. Police also found that Legate had thrown rocks at the victim’s car and struck the victim’s dog with a rake.

Additionally, active warrants were confirmed for Legate, including two counts of harassment and a failure to appear in court.

It was said Legate barricaded himself inside the residence, refused to come out, and made several threatening statements towards responding deputies. As a result, HCSO SWAT was notified and responded to the scene.

After an additional warrant was obtained, SWAT entered the residence and took Legate into custody. He resisted arrest and declined to allow the staged EMS crew at the scene to evaluate him. Legate was then transported to a local medical facility for review.

Following the investigation, in addition to his outstanding warrants, Legate will be charged with the following: aggravated assault, simple assault, cruelty to animals, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, additional charges may be issued, including potential charges of assault against responding deputies.