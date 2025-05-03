Elderly Couple Loses Home In House Fire Saturday Morning

An elderly couple in the Harrison area lost their home Saturday morning to a fire. At 9:53 am, a homeowner called 911 reporting a fire at their home at 8733 Bethany Lane.

The family was able to evacuate the house without injury.

At 9:58 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrived, reporting fire through the roof. Moments later, fire units arrived and confirmed a fully involved house fire with a roof collapse.

Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, they conducted a defensive attack to contain fire to the home and prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby propane tank.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to firefighters.

Highway 58 VFD fire officials reported the house was a total loss. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist two elderly adults with their emergency needs.

A mutual aid response was requested for Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and Chattanooga Fire Department to stand by at Highway 58 fire stations for any additional emergency calls.



