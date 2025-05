Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALBEY,MAYA SHARELLE

1806 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY

805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CHENNAULT,ALEC AUSTIN

257 PEACE ST RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT



COKER,MARTY ELAINE

163 DRAUGHT ST CROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DURHAM,ALTON SCOTT

176 N CASE AVE TRENTON, 307522512

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



ELLISON,KEVIN LEE

1930 IGOU DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



EUSTICE,JENNIFER LYNN

8880 LOVELL RD.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSHARDAWAY,CHRISTOPHER LEO727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest:53 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARRIS,BARBARA JANE8805 OAK VALLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214527Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWHERBERT,SCOTT ALLEN4001 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:54 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONHERBERT,SCOTT ALLEN4001 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:54 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:HOUSE,JEFFERY ANDREW4210 DODGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCELEGATE,ZACHARIAH SCOTT657 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HARASSMENTFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRUELTY TO ANIMALSEVADING ARRESTASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSMADRIGAL,SANDRA ANN2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Humane SocietyCharges:MCCARTHY,EDWARD B1344 JOINER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214120Age at Arrest:60 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPATEL,BHARAT1904 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:62 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTPATEL,GEETA B1904 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213190Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTPEDRO JUAN,FRANCISO1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERAMIREZ-BRAVO,JARVIN LEOBARDO1513 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREOPEN CONTAINER LAWSAUNDERS,ANTOINE SHIRLON813 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112425Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITHVIOLATION OF PROBATION TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSTRICKLAND,LAUREN ELIZABETH1824 GREENDALE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:TERCERO RAMOS,TOMAS3121 BIMINI PLACE #133 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)SPEEDINGIMPROPER LANE USAGEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COKER, MARTY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DURHAM, ALTON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HERBERT, SCOTT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/18/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE LEGATE, ZACHARIAH SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/04/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MADRIGAL, SANDRA ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Humane Society



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEDRO JUAN, FRANCISO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAMIREZ-BRAVO, JARVIN LEOBARDO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SAUNDERS, ANTOINE SHIRLON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION TERCERO RAMOS, TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

SPEEDING

IMPROPER LANE USAGE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE