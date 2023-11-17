Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Unruly Woman Using Restroom With Stall Door Open Trespassed; Woman's "Stolen" Vehicle Had Been Put In Shop By Her Mom

  • Friday, November 17, 2023
Management at the Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., called police regarding a woman who was disturbing customers and was seen going to the bathroom with the stall door open in the ladies restroom. It was said this has been an ongoing issue with the woman, and Walmart wanted her trespassed from the property. Police formally trespassed the woman from all Walmart properties.
* * *
A man on W. 17th Street showed police where his rear driver's side window was completely smashed out. The vehicle was ransacked; however, nothing was taken. Police attempted to contact the man's neighbor, who had a Ring camera, but had to leave a message for call back.

* * *

A woman on Dee Drive told police she has been having on-going issues with another woman. She said the other woman has been contacting police in regard to her. Police explained to the woman what qualifies as harassment. She told police that her girlfriend has also been harassed by the woman. Police encouraged her to let her girlfriend know to call in and report her issues as well. This currently is documented as misc. info., as no crime has occurred.
* * *
An officer discovered vandalism of the downtown police precinct at 702 E. 11th St. At the back gate card reader, police observed that the plastic covering had been pried off and left on the ground. The officer was able to place the cover back on, but not able to fasten it back securely. At this time the card reader still functions. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Officers were sent to a residence on Solar Drive for an argument between a man and a woman. Police could hear the man yelling from inside the residence. Police spoke to the man, who was very intoxicated. He said he believed his fiancé to be keeping his wallet from him. Police spoke with his fiancé, who said he had left his wallet in his lunch box at work. While speaking with the man, he found his debit card in his pocket. Both said there was no physical altercation, and it was only a verbal argument. The man was trying to get a ride to stay with a friend for the night to avoid another argument.
* * *
A woman on Signal Mountain Road told police her 2018 Nissan Rogue was damaged on the rear passenger side while parked at her home. She said there is no evidence as to how the damage occurred. This information cannot be verified, due to the delay in reporting and lack of officer presence.
* * *
An employee at the Dollar General, 3158 Broad St., told police the back door alarm went off while she was working a register. She said she went out the front door to find two heavyset black females loading baskets and other household items into a navy or black minivan with temporary tags. The employee checked video footage to see the items taken. The women had two carts full of bed sheets, various laundry detergents, Febreze air fresheners and laundry baskets. The carts appeared to be full, and those were the only visible items. The employee believes the items are worth over $1,000, but does not have an exact total. None of the employees recognized the two women.
* * *
A man on Pine Ridge Road told police that at approximately 7:30 p.m. a vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near his home, drove into a ditch and left the scene. He said speeding vehicles have been an ongoing issue in the area and requested his home be placed on the Watch List for extra traffic enforcement. Police placed his address on the Watch List through Dispatch.
* * *

A woman on Tarpon Trail told police when she arrived at her residence, her front door was wide open. She said she was positive that she locked the door and believes whoever entered the home came through the garage, because it was unlocked. She said a neighbor saw a black SUV sitting in her driveway with a white female in her 40s or 50s sitting in it. However, the neighbor only saw the woman sitting in her car. She told police nothing was stolen or messed up in the residence. She only wished to make a report for documentation.
* * *
A suspicious vehicle was reported parked in the Eastgate Mall parking lot. Police found a man who was asleep in his truck. He told police that he is homeless and has to sleep in his truck, and he picked the mall because it is well lit. Police told him that he must move along and that he had been trespassed by mall security and could not come back. The man left with no further action needed.
* * *

A disorder was reported on Arbor Place Lane. A woman told police she was fine, and that she had just been arguing with her boyfriend, but that nothing physical had taken place and police were not needed. Police didn't observe anything that would lead them to think otherwise. Police then cleared the scene with no further police action taken.
* * *
A woman on N. Hickory Street told police that her son was yelling and screaming at her for putting his leather jacket in the dryer. She told police she did not put his jacket in the dryer. While speaking with the woman, the son was verbally frustrated and kept asking police again and again to look at his jacket after police had already seen his jacket. Police asked the woman what she would like done and she said that she wanted her son gone for a day or two until he calms down. Police informed the son that he had to pack a bag for a few days with essential items and could not come back to his mother's home for a day or two. The son said that he would not be coming back to his mom's. He left the premise with his aunt without causing further incident.
* * *
While on routine patrol, officers observed a white Ford F-150 parked on the side street on W. 17th St. Officers also observed the vehicle appeared to have been vandalized, as the driver's side rear passenger window was damaged. The inside of the vehicle appeared to have been gone through. Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle owner; however, were unsuccessful.
* * *

Police responded to the Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St., to take a report of stolen bicycles taken from a bike rack attached to a blue Toyota 4Runner. The bike rack was locked and parked in the valet section of the building, which is located in front of the building along King St. The cameras didn't capture the crime. Valet isn't attended 24 hours. At this time, there is no suspect information. A blue Gary Fisher bike with a headlamp on the front, a gray Trek Mountain Bike with pink grips, and a black Felt road bike with a red blinking light attached to the back seat were taken.
* * *

A woman on Cypress Street Court who had reported her vehicle stolen, told police she had located it in the shop after it broke down while her mother was using it. She met police at the Speedway gas station and the vehicle was taken out of NCIC as stolen.
