Dollar General Employee Charged With Stealing From Store

An employee of the Dollar General on E. 23rd Street has been arrested for stealing from the store.

Cachet M. Hicks, of E. 24th Street, was charged with theft of property under $1,000.

A loss prevention officer said he discovered that Ms. Hicks took approximately $300 of items from the store without paying.

He showed an officer video of Ms. Hicks remove various items from a grocery cart inside the store, then leave the store with the items. She was also seen on video placing the items in a white sedan believed to be owned by a co-worker.

The co-worker said she witnessed Ms. Hicks take the items, but she said she did not take part or advise Ms. Hicks to take the items.