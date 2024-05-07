Cleveland City Board Names Dr. Jeff Elliott As Next Director Of Schools

Following a special-called meeting on Monday, the Cleveland City Board announced the appointment of Dr. Jeff Elliott as the next Director of Schools for Cleveland City Schools. Dr. Elliott, currently serving as the chief of staff, "brings 30 years of invaluable experience and unwavering commitment to the district," officials said.

Dr. Elliott said, "I am thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to serve our incredible students, staff, and families in this new capacity.

Cleveland is a remarkable community, and I am eager to embark on this journey with them. Thank you to the Cleveland City Board of Education for the support, the best is yet to come for Cleveland City Schools."

Throughout his tenure, Dr. Elliott has held numerous roles within the district, including teacher, assistant principal, principal, Secondary Education Supervisor, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, and Chief Academic Officer, before assuming his current position in 2022.

Dr. Elliott holds a Doctorate from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, an Educational Specialist Degree from Lee University, a Master's in Education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and a Bachelor of Science in Education, also from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Officials said, "The Cleveland City Board is confident that Dr. Jeff Elliott's wealth of experience, unwavering dedication, and visionary leadership will continue to propel Cleveland City Schools to new heights, empowering students to realize their full potential."



