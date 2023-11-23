Forgotten Child Fund Is A Heart-Warming Chattanooga Holiday Tradition

Police, firefighters and emergency workers are gearing up for another Christmas season of the Forgotten Child Fund. The fund has a rich history in the Chattanooga area.

According to founder Officer Johnny Wright, he was on patrol Christmas Day, 1962, and answered a domestic call finding several children without any Christmas. Mr. Wright said he collected a few gifts for the family and delivered them before the end of his shift.

Mr. Wright said during the next year the children’s images keep going through his mind so in the fall he stopped at WRGP TV on McCallie Avenue to see his friends, Roy Morris, Bill Nash, and Tommy Eason. The broadcasters told him, “We will back you, Johnny, in whatever you decide to do.” Mr. Wright said the TV station ran a lot of news stories on the efforts.

Mr. Wright said that same year he’d worked out a $300 personal loan to purchase children’s toys.

He said he provided patrol every Sunday at the Highland Park Baptist Church on Union Avenue and his Sunday School Class gave the first gift of $80. “I was off and running,” Mr. Wright said.

In addition to the Channel 3 staff, Mr. Wright said several fellow officers got involved. They included Charlie Reno, E.F. Vandergriff, Jeanette Wilkerson, Peggie Bullard and businessman Harry Eidex.

Mr. Wright said in 1964 Chattanooga News Free Press Editor Lee Anderson volunteered the paper and photographer George Moody covered the fund's events making dozens of pictures.

Mr. Wright said he couldn’t believe what was happening, but it was all good.

In 1965, WDOD radio did a broadcast from in front of their Baylor School Studio raising nearly $1,000. Mr. Wright said it was a damp and cold Sunday afternoon but listeners turned out.

Officer Wright spent years working with the fund before his death in 2015, just a few days before Christmas.

Retired firefighter Kelly Simmons is now president of the Forgotten Child Fund. Mr. Simmons said he looks forward to the Christmas season and the annual drive. He said the fund is totally dependent on community gifts and in his 60 years the fund has never failed to pay its bills.

Mr. Simmons said the fund hopes to exceed 15,000 children this year and will with the community behind the effort.

The fund has grown and maintains an office, toy store and donation center at 1715 E. Main St.

They work with WTVC TV and WUSY Radio collecting new toys and new coats for children in the Chattanooga area. Volunteers will be at Hamilton Place Mall next Thursday raising funds to support the charity.

The fund concludes their campaign on Christmas Eve with the “Santa Train” going throughout the city and county handing out gifts to the 10 neediest families.

The fund has grown from a small group of volunteers to dozens of Santa’s helpers including Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett.

Sheriff Garrett got interested in the fund while working for the Chattanooga Police Department. The lawman said, "There’s not a better way to celebrate the Christmas season than by helping children through the Forgotten Child Fund. My entire family gets involved.”

He added, “The first time I went on the Santa Train it was hard to believe the number of homes without the basics; but the smiles and cheer of the volunteers brought happiness to a lot of families. I slept real good that night.”

Sheriff Garrett said applications for assistance are being accepted Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the fund's office on Main Street.

Retired Hamilton County Officer Robert Starnes has been putting on the Santa suit since the mid 80’s and said he’s looking forward to this season of blessings. He said, “I share a lot of laughs and tears but the happiness it brings children is worth it all."

The late Mr. Anderson wrote many years ago, “There is nothing like the Forgotten Child Fund. We here at the newspaper believe in it. Betsy and I went on the Santa Train several times in the 70’s and it meant so much to see the children’s faces glow when Santa brought them gifts and cheer. We appreciate everyone’s enthusiastic support; the community makes it all possible.”

Thirty years ago this writer sat down with founder Johnny Wright who told us his story. See video above.