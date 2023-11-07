Incumbents Sweep In Ringgold Election; Sans Is New Dalton Mayor

The incumbents swept the Ringgold Municipal General Election.

For Mayor — Nick Millwood (I) received 283 votes, or 54 percent of 530 total ballots Randall Franks received 240 votes, or 46 percent.

For City Council At Large — Sara S. Clark (I) received 412 votes, or 31 percent of 530 total ballots. Jake C. Haynes (I) received 412 votes, or 31 percent. Mitchell Marchus received 148 votes, or 11 percent. Rhonda Swaney (I) received 372 votes, or 28 percent.

The City Council race was the best three of four candidates.

In Dalton, former council member Annalee Harlan Sans won the mayor's race. She had 1,906 votes, or 68 percent of the total. Tom Causby had 819 and Jason Burgin 65.

In the contest for Alderman Ward 2, it was Nicholas "Nicky" Lama with 1,656 votes. Tyler J. Mitchell had 509 and Peter Poclask 435.