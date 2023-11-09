Man Who Was Shot 17 Times, Run Over By Car, Gets 5-Year Sentence For Role In Shootout

A man who was shot 17 times and run over by a car in a shootout on McCallie Avenue on June 5, 2022, has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison.

Rodney Harris, 32, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough on Thursday afternoon.

Harris pled guilty on June 7 to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Three people were killed and 14 others injured in the melee near Mary's Bar.

Judge McDonough said Harris deserved a higher sentence than the guidelines for his "incredibly, unforgivably reckless conduct."

He said the public needed to know that those "who turn McCallie Avenue into a shooting gallery" face serious consequences.

The judge noted that Harris arrived in a vehicle that was backed in like it might need to leave quickly. He said Harris put on a mask and went around carrying an AM-15 AR-pistol with an arm brace. He said the gun had been purchased two days before and ammunition bought for it the prior day.

He said there was no proof that Harris had fired the gun, but there was evidence it had been fired.

Garrian King, who arrived with Harris, earlier said he picked up the gun and left with it, believing that Harris was dead.

Harris told the court that he had not started out to have a run-in with anyone. He said they had planned to go to a video shoot with some of his relatives that night.

Judge McDonough said Harris had had his probation revoked four times in the past.

He said Harris had persevered to somewhat overcome his multiple injuries from the incident. Harris had his right arm in a brace and he walked with a cane in his left hand.

The judge told Harris, "It's a miracle that you're alive."

He is to report to prison in 60 days.