Man Seriously Injured In Shooting Friday Morning On Williams Street

A man, 41, was seriously injured on Friday in a shooting on Williams Street.

Chattanooga Police responded at 11:03 a.m. to a person shot call in the 2400 block of Williams Street. When officers arrived, they found the man with serious injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported him to a local hospital.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was at a homeless encampment in the area of Williams Street and West 25th Street when he was shot.Investigators are working to learn the exact circumstances of this incident and identify the suspect.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.