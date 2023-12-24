Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, December 24, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, LAMARCUS JERMAINE
2644 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072755
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

CANNON, BRANDON LABRAY
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

COFER, GENERRA S
1537 JACKSON STREET MIDDLETOWN, 45044
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONSTANTINA, GUADELUPE ROCHA
215 PRINCESS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CORBIN, KATHLINDRA JULIA
409 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)

CROWDER, WAYNE MCKINLEY
13495 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

DURHAM, DAVID EARL
34 LINCOLN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARVEY, WILLIAM LEE
1527 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERTLE, GABRIELLA LAURA
505 LEAFWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (FIREARM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, MIKEL TREVON
1144 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENT, KIMBERLY COLLEEN
8132 SAVANNAH HILLS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
178 HURST MILL RD BREMEN, 30110
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEDFORD, ROBERT MICHAEL
144 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEWIS, JARED DANA
109 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCLAIN, LORENZO LAMAR
7216 OLD SHELL RD MOBILE, 36608
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

MCGILL BROWN, JOSEPHINE M
5504 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCLENDON, LORETTA LYNN
1 E 11TH ST APARTMENT 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA
17 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101917
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PECKINPAUGH, BRIAN LEE
5953 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR
1206 Poplar St Chattanooga, 374023829
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REED, HENRY JR
4039 TEAKWOOD DR. APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
940 FORTWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
POSSESSING A FIREARM IN THE COMMISSION OF A FELONY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (FIREARM)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WASH, REUBEN MARK
3820 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113120
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

WEIMER, SAVANNAH LEIGH
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373433896
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

WOODS, MARQUIS DEVON
702 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT

WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD
1708 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:
BAILEY, LAMARCUS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
CANNON, BRANDON LABRAY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CORBIN, KATHLINDRA JULIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)
CROWDER, WAYNE MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/05/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARVEY, WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, MIKEL TREVON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCGILL BROWN, JOSEPHINE M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCLENDON, LORETTA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/31/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PECKINPAUGH, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REED, HENRY JR
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/17/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WASH, REUBEN MARK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
WEIMER, SAVANNAH LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
WHITLEY, LLOYD HILLARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/04/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO GA)
WOODS, MARQUIS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • ASSAULT
WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/20/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



