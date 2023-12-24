Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

COFER, GENERRA S

1537 JACKSON STREET MIDDLETOWN, 45044

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CONSTANTINA, GUADELUPE ROCHA

215 PRINCESS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Here are the mug shots:

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARVEY, WILLIAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, MIKEL TREVON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCGILL BROWN, JOSEPHINE M

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCLENDON, LORETTA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/31/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/27/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PECKINPAUGH, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REED, HENRY JR

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 07/17/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WASH, REUBEN MARK

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE WEIMER, SAVANNAH LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST WHITLEY, LLOYD HILLARD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/04/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO GA) WOODS, MARQUIS DEVON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/10/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 05/20/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OR MANUFACTURING)DURHAM, DAVID EARL34 LINCOLN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWGARCIA, MAX ALBERTOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARVEY, WILLIAM LEE1527 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERTLE, GABRIELLA LAURA505 LEAFWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (FIREARMPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNSON, MIKEL TREVON1144 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KENT, KIMBERLY COLLEEN8132 SAVANNAH HILLS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD178 HURST MILL RD BREMEN, 30110Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEDFORD, ROBERT MICHAEL144 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEWIS, JARED DANA109 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCCLAIN, LORENZO LAMAR7216 OLD SHELL RD MOBILE, 36608Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IMCGILL BROWN, JOSEPHINE M5504 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCLENDON, LORETTA LYNN1 E 11TH ST APARTMENT 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MERVIL, EYARAWA KENYA17 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101917Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTPECKINPAUGH, BRIAN LEE5953 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR1206 Poplar St Chattanooga, 374023829Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREED, HENRY JR4039 TEAKWOOD DR. APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE940 FORTWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELONPOSSESSING A FIREARM IN THE COMMISSION OF A FELONYPOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (FIREARM)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWASH, REUBEN MARK3820 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113120Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEWEIMER, SAVANNAH LEIGHHOMELESS HIXSON, 373433896Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTWOODS, MARQUIS DEVON702 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARYASSAULTWOODS, THOMAS FLOYD1708 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE





