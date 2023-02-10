Maren Morris, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, And Trombone Shorty To Headline Riverbend

Chattanooga’s original music festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a diverse lineup of performers and experiences for festival goers to enjoy. The festival runs from Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4, at Ross’s Landing. General Admission, VIP, and Super VIP wristbands are available at Tier 1 pricing through Showclix.

Headliners for the 2023 festival include Maren Morris, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, and Trombone Shorty.

Here are the reviews for the performers:

A member of the Highway Women, Maren Morris has received multiple awards including CMA new artist of the year, CMA female vocalist of the year, American Music Awards favorite female country vocalist of the year, single of the year and many more.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats have played every venue from Red Rocks to Saturday Night Live. He and his band are a mix of Americana, rhythm and blues and rock and roll.

Trombone Shorty is a Grammy winner who began his career when Bo Diddly brought him to the stage at the age of four.

This year’s lineup offers something for everyone, said officials. From fan favorites, to up-and-coming acts, Riverbend’s 40th anniversary festival has a packed three days of music and fun on the river.

49 Winchester is a Virginia-based alt-country/hard rock n’ roll band. Their song, “Russell County Line” was voted Saving Country Music’s Song of the Year with over 7.5 million listeners on Spotify.

She’s been Emerging Artist of the Year, won a Grammy for Best Americana Album of the Year, International Album of the Year, and as one of the members of the Highway Women, she’s also won Group of the Year. Her husband, Jason Isbell, was the festival closer last year and Riverbend is excited to welcome artist Amanda Shires to the festival.

Amos Lee is a folk, soul, and rock singer with a number one album and a top 10 song, “Windows are Rolled Down” to his credit. He has opened for Norah Jones, Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Merle Haggard, Van Morrison, Dave Matthew Band and The Avett Brothers.

Riverbend audiences know him best as one half of the hit group, Outkast. Big Boi is a renowned rapper, songwriter, actor and record producer.

Coming from their hometown of Atlanta, Blackberry Smoke is bringing their rock sounds to the stage. Their country rock, Southern rock, and Blue Grass jam sounds will be a crowd pleaser.

Another sought-after act, Brandon Davis, recently moved back to town after spending last fall opening 17 dates for Tim McGraw.

Nashville based hip-hop artist Brian Brown is a blue-collar rapper whose way with words and penchant for funky melodies has created a flavorful soundtrack for everyday people to navigate the struggles of our modern world while dreaming of a better tomorrow. Riverbend fans will be delighted to discover his talent.

Coin is a favorite with alternative rock stations. With over 3,600,000 monthly listeners, their song “Talk too Much” has been listened to over 250,000,000 times on Spotify.

Doom Flamingo will have the audience on their feet. Fronted by Kanika Moore’s soaring vocals, the band’s mission is to “…make people dance”.

Opening for Taylor Swift in May at the shows in Atlanta and Nashville, Gayle is a pop artist who had her first hit in 2021 and will be one of Riverbend’s ‘can’t miss’ acts.

For those looking for a taste of Phish and The Grateful Dead, Goose will be a highlight of the festival bringing their jam band to the stage. With a dedicated following, a lot of excited fans will Chattanooga just to hear this band.

Indie pop band LUCIUS fronted by Jess Wolfe and Hoklly Laessig have been voted Best Live Act by Paste magazine because their music is so infectious and danceable. They have 1,600,000 Spotify listeners.

Coming to Riverbend from Asheville, Indigo de Souza is an Indie Pop singer-songwriter that will resonate with younger fans.

Pink Floyd fans are going to love the performance of “Animals” by Les Claypool's Fearless FLying Frog Brigade. Claypool is known as the voice of the alt-rock band Prims and supergroup Oysterhead with Trey Anastasio of Phish and Stewart Copeland of The Police. Riverbend fans will recognize one of the band members – Sean Lennon, son of the late legend John Lennon.

Luke Simmons and Love Struck will be bringing rock and soul to the stage. Hailing from Anniston, Alabama, Simmons put down roots in Chattanooga where he has become a favorite from the city’s smallest to largest venues.

With over two million listens to his song, “Year to be Young 1994”, Stephen Wilson, Jr. is an up and coming country star whose previous band Autovaughn is a fan favorite.

Riverbend just wouldn’t be a party without Strung Like a Horse. They crushed it at last year’s festival and will have a huge audience to welcome them to the 2023 show.

For those who like the Talking Heads, Remain in Light, comprised of Jerry Harrison of The Talking Heads and Adrian Belew will be performing their namesake album, which was voted 128 of 500 greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone. The song “Once in a Lifetime” remains one of the crown jewels of The Talking Heads catalog.

Rock En El Rio is bringing their international flavor to the stage for the first time this year.

A Chattanooga favorite will be bringing their blend of jam, funk, and a touch of rock n’ roll to the stage. We’re excited to welcome The Afternooners back to Riverbend.

The Sweet Lizzy Project is a female-fronted rock band that have opened for Heart and Joan Jett in the past. They will entertain the crowd with a Latin dance party, reaching back to their roots to bring Latin sounds to get everyone moving.

Finally, we have an American treasure joining us this year. She’s collaborated with Aretha Franklin, Prince, Arcade Fire and Bob Dylan. She performed at the Kennedy Center Honors where she saluted Sir Paul McCartney. She’s a Grammy winner, Blues Singer of the Year, Album of the Year and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner. She is also one of our nation’s strongest civil rights activists. The legendary Mavis Staples will be at this year’s festival.

Riverbend’s parent company Friends of the Festival, notes that business changes continue to be made to position the festival for even more success this June.

Friends of the Festival executive director Mickey McCamish said, “We listen to customer preferences; not only for musical acts but also for festival experiences. We take a great deal of pride in the fact that we reduced our carbon footprint, provided multiple free water refilling stations and reduced the number of available wristbands to enhance the overall Riverbend experience. Our food offerings are diverse and offer tastes from around the world and attendees of the festival won’t want to leave without some of our official 40th anniversary merchandise.”

Planners noted that for the first time, the festival will be entirely cashless. “Cash to Card” reverse ATMS set up throughout the venue will turn cash deposits into debit cards for use throughout the weekend. And for those who lose keys, phones, or other personal items, the festival will have a ‘Lost and Found’ app to use in connecting owners with their lost items.

Director of operations Mitchell Hall said, “The Riverbend Festival is a balance of musical performances, local artisans and exclusive experiences to meet the most discerning tastes of festival goers. We are proud of how Riverbend has evolved over time and look forward to sharing our 40th anniversary with so many friends and fans from June 2-4.”

Here the Riverbend Spotify playlist here.

