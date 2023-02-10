Latest Headlines

Mike Compton, Tamara Steward Depart Kelly Administration

  • Friday, February 10, 2023
Mike Compton
Mike Compton

Mayor Tim Kelly this week thanked Mike Compton and Tamara Steward for their service to the city of Chattanooga, as both prepare to depart the administration. Ms. Steward, the city’s first chief equity officer, announced that she has chosen to pursue opportunities in the private sector, while Mr. Compton has chosen to step down for health reasons.

“It has been an honor to work alongside Mayor Kelly to create One Chattanooga, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of the city I love,” Mr.

Compton said. “Chattanooga has enormous potential, and I’ll continue cheering Chattanooga on as our community continues to thrive.”

Mr. Compton joined the city in September 2022, and advised the mayor on a wide range of issues, offering insight and experience that helped the administration better address Chattanooga’s challenges and opportunities, it was stated.

He previously served as chief of staff to Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger from 2011 to 2022, and was also chief of staff for Chattanooga Mayor Bob Corker from 2001 to 2005.

“I wish Mike nothing but the best, and I hope he won’t mind if I interrupt his retirement for an occasional phone call,” Mayor Kelly said. “I can’t thank him enough for the years he has dedicated to helping our community succeed, and I’m sure others across Chattanooga and Hamilton County will join me in gratitude for his commitment to service.”

Ms. Steward was appointed as the city’s chief equity officer in February 2022, and she helped establish Chattanooga's first Department of Equity & Community Engagement.

“The year that I have worked for the city has had a profound impact on me. I look forward to continuing the work of justice and equity, engaging with leaders to make systemic changes, and advocating for the inclusion of those who have traditionally not had enough of a voice in our community,” Ms. Steward said.

In her role as chief equity officer, Ms. Steward advised Mayor Kelly and his senior staff on diversity, equity and inclusion issues and improvements. She led Chattanooga's multi-agency management of the migrant bus crisis in Summer 2022; coordinating a complex, compassionate response by the city and its agencies, including social and homeland security services.

“Tamara is a thoughtful leader, speaker, and community advocate,” said Mayor Kelly. “During her time at the city, she made significant contributions that will have an impact on residents for years to come. I wish her the best as she pursues her new opportunities.”

The city will begin working to fill Ms. Steward’s position.

Latest Headlines
Leslie Hampered In Giving Closing Statement In His Murder Trial Since He Didn't Take Witness Stand
Leslie Hampered In Giving Closing Statement In His Murder Trial Since He Didn't Take Witness Stand
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Mike Compton, Tamara Steward Depart Kelly Administration
Mike Compton, Tamara Steward Depart Kelly Administration
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Hamilton County Department Of Education Introduces New Strategic Plan, Opportunity 2030
Hamilton County Department Of Education Introduces New Strategic Plan, Opportunity 2030
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Maren Morris, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, And Trombone Shorty To Headline Riverbend
Maren Morris, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, And Trombone Shorty To Headline Riverbend
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Assistant Principal Pulled From Fairyland School; Consideration Given To Make Fairyland A Charter School
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Because Daughter Won’t Give Her Pills On Time; Woman Loses $2,500 In Scam
  • 2/10/2023

Police were dispatched to Albert Lane on a disorder. Police have been to this residence multiple times in reference to a woman calling in on her daughter about not giving her prescription pills ... more

Leslie Hampered In Giving Closing Statement In His Murder Trial Since He Didn't Take Witness Stand
  • 2/10/2023

Kameron Leslie was limited in what he could tell the jury in the closing argument on Friday in his murder case because he did not take the witness stand. Prosecutor Michael Dowd objected early ... more

Mike Compton, Tamara Steward Depart Kelly Administration
Mike Compton, Tamara Steward Depart Kelly Administration
  • 2/10/2023

Mayor Tim Kelly this week thanked Mike Compton and Tamara Steward for their service to the city of Chattanooga, as both prepare to depart the administration. Ms. Steward, the city’s first chief ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/10/2023
Slumber Party Gets Too Loud - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/10/2023
Police Give Background On Cuffing Of Juvenile As Shooting Suspect, Then His Quick Release
  • 2/9/2023
Rep. Hazlewood Wants To Add Marsy's Law To State Constitution
  • 2/9/2023
Opinion
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
The Silent Artist - Lawson Whitaker
  • 2/10/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/10/2023
Why Parents Take Their Children To Georgia Schools
  • 2/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Profit Over Passenger Trains
Jerry Summers: Profit Over Passenger Trains
  • 2/9/2023
Sports
Vandy Stuns #6 Tennessee With Buzzer Beater 3 Pointer, 66-65
  • 2/8/2023
Chattanooga Men Get Back On Track With Big Win
  • 2/8/2023
Lady Flames Perfect In Conference Road Games, Travel To Mississippi College Thursday
  • 2/8/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
UTC Women Earn Sweep Over Mercer With 64-61 Win
  • 2/9/2023
Happenings
Approximately 100 Applicants To Become American Citizens In Chattanooga On Feb. 16
  • 2/9/2023
United Way Adds Housing Resource To 211 Services To Support Unhoused Neighbors
  • 2/9/2023
Did You Know - Valentines Day
Did You Know - Valentines Day
  • 2/10/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 2/10/2023
Boy Scout Road Re-Opened At Railroad Crossing
  • 2/9/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/9/2023
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
  • 2/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Growing Up
Best Of Grizzard - Growing Up
  • 2/10/2023
Group That Features "Cocaine Bear" To Appear At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 2/7/2023
Scenic City Chorus In Concert On Sunday At First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
The Silent Artist - Lawson Whitaker
  • 2/10/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/10/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Former Chamber VP Montgomery Joins Piedmont Lithium In McMinn County
Former Chamber VP Montgomery Joins Piedmont Lithium In McMinn County
  • 2/9/2023
Transportation Modernization Act advances In The General Assembly
Transportation Modernization Act advances In The General Assembly
  • 2/9/2023
Court Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against Solar Panel Retailer
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
CHA Opens New Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 2/8/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga State’s Center For Engineering, Technology, Arts & Sciences Named In Honor Of Gerald McCormick
  • 2/10/2023
UTC To Become Regional Hub For Rural Schools Collaborative
UTC To Become Regional Hub For Rural Schools Collaborative
  • 2/9/2023
GPS Panels Provide Inside Look At Applying To And Transitioning To College
  • 2/9/2023
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation Chosen As Moth Ball 2023 Beneficiary
  • 2/10/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
  • 2/8/2023
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Outdoors
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Church
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
  • 2/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
  • 2/9/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Obituaries
Wendell Hugh Burns
Wendell Hugh Burns
  • 2/10/2023
Terry Vance Davis
  • 2/10/2023
Maurice Halliburton “Buddy” Rogers, Jr.
Maurice Halliburton “Buddy” Rogers, Jr.
  • 2/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Joy Annetta Coulter (Dayton)
Joy Annetta Coulter (Dayton)
  • 2/10/2023
Dixon, Elsie Viola Bitz (LaFayette)
Dixon, Elsie Viola Bitz (LaFayette)
  • 2/10/2023
Cleghorn, Arlis Elois Dudley (LaFayette)
Cleghorn, Arlis Elois Dudley (LaFayette)
  • 2/10/2023