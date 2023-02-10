Mike Compton, Tamara Steward Depart Kelly Administration

Mayor Tim Kelly this week thanked Mike Compton and Tamara Steward for their service to the city of Chattanooga, as both prepare to depart the administration. Ms. Steward, the city’s first chief equity officer, announced that she has chosen to pursue opportunities in the private sector, while Mr. Compton has chosen to step down for health reasons.

“It has been an honor to work alongside Mayor Kelly to create One Chattanooga, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of the city I love,” Mr.

Compton said. “Chattanooga has enormous potential, and I’ll continue cheering Chattanooga on as our community continues to thrive.”

Mr. Compton joined the city in September 2022, and advised the mayor on a wide range of issues, offering insight and experience that helped the administration better address Chattanooga’s challenges and opportunities, it was stated.

He previously served as chief of staff to Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger from 2011 to 2022, and was also chief of staff for Chattanooga Mayor Bob Corker from 2001 to 2005.

“I wish Mike nothing but the best, and I hope he won’t mind if I interrupt his retirement for an occasional phone call,” Mayor Kelly said. “I can’t thank him enough for the years he has dedicated to helping our community succeed, and I’m sure others across Chattanooga and Hamilton County will join me in gratitude for his commitment to service.”

Ms. Steward was appointed as the city’s chief equity officer in February 2022, and she helped establish Chattanooga's first Department of Equity & Community Engagement.

“The year that I have worked for the city has had a profound impact on me. I look forward to continuing the work of justice and equity, engaging with leaders to make systemic changes, and advocating for the inclusion of those who have traditionally not had enough of a voice in our community,” Ms. Steward said.

In her role as chief equity officer, Ms. Steward advised Mayor Kelly and his senior staff on diversity, equity and inclusion issues and improvements. She led Chattanooga's multi-agency management of the migrant bus crisis in Summer 2022; coordinating a complex, compassionate response by the city and its agencies, including social and homeland security services.

“Tamara is a thoughtful leader, speaker, and community advocate,” said Mayor Kelly. “During her time at the city, she made significant contributions that will have an impact on residents for years to come. I wish her the best as she pursues her new opportunities.”

The city will begin working to fill Ms. Steward’s position.