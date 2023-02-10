County Commissioners Touring Silverdale Jail

Sheriff Austin Garrett, Chief of Staff Ron Bernard, and Deputy Chief of Corrections Shaun Shepherd facilitated a tour of the Silverdale Detention Center that included both the current facility and the new Phase One construction project for five members of the Hamilton County Commission on Friday afternoon.

Due to size limitations, the decision was made to tour the Commission members through the facility in two groups. The remaining commission members who were not present Friday will tour the facility next Friday.

The Hamilton County Commissioners who toured Silverdale Friday were Greg Beck, Mike Chauncey, Joe Graham, Steve Highlander and David Sharpe.

Sheriff Garrett said, "I appreciate the support we have and continue to receive from the Hamilton County Commission. Our progress today would not be possible without their support. Today’s tour, along with the second one next week, allows us the opportunity to show the Commission some of the issues we have had, particularly with construction, and how we are working to find creative and fiscally responsible solutions. It also gives us the opportunity to show firsthand some of the major improvements we have and continue to make in order to bring the aged facility up to HCSO standards.”